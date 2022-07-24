Sacramento Bee readers react to forest thinning, Uvalde report, Newsom’s Florida ads

Not the solution

“Yosemite CA’s giant sequoias were saved by forest-thinning,” (sacbee.com, July 17)

The authors portray forest-thinning as the solution to the negative effects of wildfires. In reality, it is not. Cutting down “small trees” takes away the windbreak that these forests need to stop winds from carrying embers and spreading wildfires. In addition, it reduces the tree canopy, allowing drier and warmer conditions that increase the chances of starting a wildfire. If we are looking to mitigate the negative effects of wildfires, thinning our forests is not the solution. We should not destroy nature to preserve nature.

Joshua Saleman

Gardena

Misleading piece

“Yosemite CA’s giant sequoias were saved by forest-thinning,” (sacbee.com, July 17)

This misleading Sacramento Bee article promotes commercial logging in Yosemite National Park. Over 200 scientists recently urged Congress to oppose commercial logging projects on public lands using euphemisms like “thinning.” The letter stated: “Removing trees can alter a forest’s microclimate, and can often increase fire intensity.” The crisis created by roadbuilding, commercial logging, thinning and wildfire suppression in California’s 33 million acres of publicly owned forestland would increase with the logging specified by HR 8168, the Save Our Sequoias Act. Towns like Paradise, Grizzly Flats and Greenville burned down after fires swept intensely through thousands of acres of “commercial thinning” and other “fuel reduction” logging. Photos show Yosemite’s thinning is more than “brush” and small trees. Current science makes clear that the only effective way to protect homes from wildfire is to provide resources to communities for home hardening and defensible-space pruning within 100 feet of homes.

Ara Marderosian

Executive Director, Sequoia ForestKeeper

Kernville

Scientists disagree

“Yosemite CA’s giant sequoias were saved by forest-thinning,” (sacbee.com, July 17)

This article makes the pronouncement that scientists have reached a “consensus” that our forests are unnaturally overgrown and must be thinned. Why is it, then, that over 200 forest ecologists recently urged Congress to oppose commercial logging projects being conducted on public lands? These scientists said, “Removing trees can alter a forest’s microclimate and can often increase fire intensity. In contrast, forests protected from logging, and those with high carbon biomass and carbon storage, more often burn at equal or lower intensities when fires do occur.”

Jennifer Normoyle

Hillsborough

Newsom’s hubris

“California Governor Gavin Newsom airs anti-GOP ad in Florida,” (sacbee.com, July 4)

Hubris and leadership are a bad combination. Gov. Gavin Newsom should reinstate the most important adviser to kings and queens: the court jester, who would advise him to get his own house in order before venturing out in search of other kingdoms. Under Newsom, the California Employment Development Department makes people in need wait in line due to a broken application process that favors scammers who have been awarded millions. The governor overcharged the people of California billions in taxes and now gloats as he holds on to their money.

Curtis Panasuk

Sacramento

No defense

“Anger mounts among Uvalde families, new report expected soon,” (sacbee.com, July 12)

While I agree with the author’s conclusion that we need to limit access to semiautomatic weapons, we simply cannot excuse the inaction of the officers in Uvalde when an active shooter and screaming kids were inside a school. They signed up to do this dangerous job and defend the public, including defenseless children. These officers, the gunman and a society that allows this to occur bear responsibility for the loss of those innocent lives. There is no justifiable defense here.

Anna Lum

Sacramento

Support women

“‘Gutted’: Title IX empowered women in sports. Now the Supreme Court has done the opposite,” (sacbee.com, June 27)

In June, the Supreme Court decided to overturn Roe v. Wade, which allows states to enact anti-abortion laws. The dwindling access to abortion is a giant loss of freedom for women all over the U.S. It’s a scary concept and one that raises a burning question: How will this affect young girls who will soon become the women of our future? The Keeping Girls in School Act is being considered by Congress. This piece of legislation supports women’s empowerment by advancing education of girls and young women in less developed countries. The Borgen Project, a nonprofit dedicated to fighting extreme poverty, believes that this is a step in the right direction in fighting atrocities committed against women.

John Rivera

Stockton

Do more than vote

“California’s no party preference voters were no-shows in June 7 primary, report says,” (sacbee.com, July 15)

It’s good to get angry occasionally. People use anger to motivate them into action. Many voters are angry about lost abortion rights, increased gun violence, racial injustice and the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on our democracy. Our next election is in November. It’s hard to stay angry for four months. Potential voters get distracted and lose interest. For example, only 33% of the 22 million California primary ballots mailed out were returned. To keep abortion rights and enact tougher gun laws, Democrats need to stay engaged. To end racial injustice and keep our democracy, we need to do more than just vote. Step up and get involved locally and nationally. Organize, protest, volunteer and donate to political causes. In November, your vote will be critical, but you need to work to ensure that like-minded folks get to the polls to amplify your vote. Remember, don’t just get angry, voters. Get even!

Rene Wise

Fremont