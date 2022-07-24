ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno County, CA

John Harris-proposed Kings River development fits Fresno County’s love affair with sprawl

By Marek Warszawski
The Fresno Bee
The Fresno Bee
 3 days ago

From its headwaters in Kings Canyon National Park’s remote, treeless Upper Basin, the Kings River flows through a glacial valley surrounded by towering granite cliffs before forming one of North America’s deepest gorges and tumbling into Pine Flat Lake.

Below the dam, the river’s final descent to the San Joaquin Valley remains relatively unspoiled. Certainly by 2022 standards. Lands along and near the Kings River east of Fresno are dedicated to farming operations, riverside parks and aggregate mining while largely spared from residential and commercial development.

Those days are numbered. The plan being pitched by John Harris, the prominent Fresno County businessman and race horse breeder, and Ben Ewell, a water rights attorney and developer of high-end leapfrog communities, changes everything.

Unfortunately, it isn’t really a matter of whether the Fresno County Board of Supervisors will give its collective blessing to rezone the 7,000-acre Harris River Ranch from agriculture to designations that allow for housing, commercial centers straddling Trimmer Springs Road and even possibly a college campus.

The only question is how fast our sprawl-addicted county supes will jump at the chance. Their track record on these matters is clear enough.

Local opposition? Sure, there will be some ― especially as more people get wind of what Harris and Ewell plan to do with Harris’ oak-studded, white picket-fenced pastures near the Kings River. Property that currently serves as a lay-up farm for Harris’ horse-breeding operation and where the weanlings and yearlings are raised. (For the record, I don’t like the idea one bit.) But if history is any guide, dissenting voices will scarcely be heard by those with the elected authority over land-use decisions. Who will be too busy counting up all the “economic opportunities.”

Or else there would be no such thing as Brighton Crest. Nor Millerton New Town. Nor the unabashed support of Friant Ranch despite its litany of problems.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MZd7F_0gqzO6iv00
Horses stand in shade at the Harris River Ranch property, over 7,000 acres near the Kings River along Trimmer Springs Road Thursday, July 14, 2022. The land has been proposed as a special study area, added to the county general plan, by John Harris. Proposed plans include a college campus, housing, commercial and recreational use including hiking trails along the river and more. ERIC PAUL ZAMORA ezamora@fresnobee.com

Fresno County isn’t about to kick its sprawl habit, and rarely have the powers-that-be stumbled onto such a rich opportunity. At full build out, Harris River Ranch could become Fresno County’s answer to Riverstone and Tesoro Viejo, those giant “master-planned communities” located in Madera County along the Highway 41 corridor.

Only Harris’ property is located along a nicer, better preserved riparian corridor. One where water rights and critically overdrafted water basins shouldn’t be an issue.

Future development stretching to 180

Harris said he envisions 400 to 500 homes near where he and his wife, Carole, have lived for more than 30 years. (“Nice, but not so nice that people couldn’t afford them,” Harris told Bee freelancer Royal Calkins.) Riverstone (approved for 6,578 homes on 2,000 acres) and Tesoro Viejo (5,190 homes on 1,600 acres) are both significantly larger.

Still, who’s to say where construction would stop? Harris certainly owns enough land along Trimmer Springs Road to rival anything being built in Madera County. Plus, his neighbors could easily get the same idea once their property values start climbing.

Next thing you know, there’s a boom of housing developments and commercial centers stretching all the way to Highway 180. It was recently extended 4.5 miles and widened to four lanes thanks to taxpayer-funded dollars – $54.2 million to be exact – collected by Measure C.

How convenient is that? I won’t even pretend to act surprised.

In a May 2021 letter to the Board of Supervisors, Ewell attached a list of seven “Guiding Principles” the project would adhere to. Honoring the region’s heritage by setting aside agriculture zones in areas best suited for crop production. Preserving the riparian corridor for wildlife and native plants. Enhancing recreational opportunities and providing “a pedestrian-friendly village atmosphere.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07hfml_0gqzO6iv00
Part of the Harris River Ranch property near the Kings River along Trimmer Springs Road has been proposed as a special study area, added to the Fresno County general plan. Owned by John Harris, the land may become home to a college campus, housing, commercial and recreational use including hiking trails along the river and more. Photographed Thursday, July 14, 2022. ERIC PAUL ZAMORA ezamora@fresnobee.com

Harris has a deep affinity for the Kings River, and because this is his baby it will certainly be a first-class project. Any man who builds a sprawling pink hotel with columns of mature palm trees and an Olympic-sized pool at a stopover on Interstate 5 ― when a Best Western would have sufficed ― is not going to attach his name to a characterless, cookie-cutter housing and commercial cluster.

We can all rest assured of that.

But no matter how “nice” a development Harris and Ewell build, it won’t be an improvement over what’s there now: a river corridor that remains in a natural state, or at least as close to that as the demands of 21st century life will allow.

The Kings River below Pine Flat Lake is a place where people go to fish, picnic, launch a kayak, innertube or even ride their bikes from Fresno (usually along Belmont Avenue, which doesn’t have a ton of traffic.) It’s a place to get away from the city and a little closer to nature.

Those days are officially numbered. Development and the lower Kings are now on a collision course. Some will call it progress. But it will really just be more urban sprawl.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23SE0k_0gqzO6iv00
The Harris River Ranch property, over 7,000 acres near the Kings River along Trimmer Springs Road, has been proposed as a special study area and added to the Fresno County general plan. The land owned by John Harris may become home to a college campus, housing, commercial, recreational use including hiking trails along the river and more. Photographed Thursday, July 14, 2022. ERIC PAUL ZAMORA ezamora@fresnobee.com

Comments / 3

Related
The Fresno Bee

Riley’s Brewery main office destroyed in Madera County fire, Cal Fire says. ‘Broke my heart’

A fire burned through the night and into Wednesday morning after explosions were reported at the Riley’s Brewery in Madera County, fire officials confirmed. The fire in the corporate offices at Avenue 15 1/2 and Road 29 was reported about 8 p.m. Tuesday and spread to two ethanol tanks, according to Jaime Williams, a spokesperson for the Cal Fire unit that covers Madera.
MADERA COUNTY, CA
GV Wire

Fresno County Residents Can Get up to $2K for Overdue Water Bills

A new Fresno EOC program is offering as much as $2,000 to help low-income residents pay past-due water and sewer bills. “We want to help with (water bills), so households can continue to purchase food and cover unexpected costs.” — Gilda Arreguin, director, Fresno EOC Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program.
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
The Fresno Bee

Vendors sold food in this Fresno County spot for years. Why are officials cracking down now?

This story is part of the Central Valley News Collaborative — a bilingual, community journalism project funded by the Central Valley Community Foundation and with technology and training support from Microsoft Corp. The collaboration includes The Fresno Bee, Valley Public Radio, Vida en el Valle, Radio Bilingüe and the Institute for Media & Public Trust at Fresno State.
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Government
Fresno County, CA
Government
County
Fresno County, CA
The Fresno Bee

‘We do not want to settle.’ Fresno buys $6.4M site, signals big plans for new senior center

A former Vons grocery store along Fresno’s North Blackstone Avenue is destined to become the site for the city’s first large-scale senior citizens center. The city of Fresno is buying the 5.5-acre site on the west side of Blackstone Avenue, between Gettysburg and Ashlan avenues, for $6,460,000. The Fresno City Council, in a special meeting Monday, voted 6-0 to approve the purchase.
FRESNO, CA
sierranewsonline.com

Free Dump Day in Madera County

MADERA COUNTY — Caltrans District 6 will be hosting a Clean California Free Dump Day in Madera County. The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) District 6 will hold a Clean California Free Dump Day. Caltrans will have staff on-site to accept household waste and approved debris at no charge.
MADERA COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#River Basin#River East#Housing Developments#Harris River Ranch#Curr
The Fresno Bee

It’s about time that Fresno’s older residents have a place to hang out, make friends

After more than a decade of talk but no action, a key goal of Fresno leaders is going to be realized: The city is going to have its own senior center. On Monday the Fresno City Council agreed to spend $6.4 million to purchase the vacant Vons supermarket property in the 4300 block of North Blackstone Avenue. There, the empty market will be torn down, and a “state of the art” senior center built in its place, to use the description of Mayor Jerry Dyer and council members Tyler Maxwell and Nelson Esparza.
FRESNO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
yourcentralvalley.com

Salt + Light to break ground on new community village for the homeless

Salt + Light, in partnership with Self-Help, will break ground on The Neighborhood Village, a 52-unit comprehensive community that will be the first of its kind for California. The Neighborhood Village will offer permanent rental homes and access to onsite jobs, programs and services designed to help its residents live...
TULARE COUNTY, CA
sjvsun.com

Clovis Mayor Flores announces retirement, kickstarting changing of guard

Clovis Mayor Jose Flores announced Tuesday he would be retiring from his post at the conclusion of his term in December, capping a 24-year career as a lawmaker in Fresno County’s second-largest city. The announcement, paired with the exit of Council member – and soon-to-be Fresno County superior Court...
CLOVIS, CA
NBC Bay Area

Map: See Where the Oak Fire Is Burning Near Yosemite National Park

Scroll down for interactive map. Firefighters facing hot and dry conditions made progress Sunday in efforts to slow the spread of a wildfire near California's Yosemite National Park. The Oak Fire that forced evacuations as it grew during a weekend of sweltering temperatures was at 16,700 acres Monday morning. Containment...
MARIPOSA COUNTY, CA
The Fresno Bee

The Fresno Bee

Fresno, CA
6K+
Followers
291
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fresno Bee is the primary news source for the central San Joaquin Valley, covering a six-county area. The fast-growing San Joaquin Valley, anchored by Fresno as its largest city, is the #1 agricultural economy in the world. Centrally located, Fresno is the only city in the nation that serves as a gateway to three national parks: Yosemite, Kings Canyon, and Sequoia. The media company also publishes four additional community products, including a bilingual weekly publication, Vida en el Valle, created to provide news of importance to the Latino community of the central San Joaquín Valley. Each year, The Fresno Bee provides assistance to nonprofit organizations in the Valley whose missions fit within the areas of emphasis of the arts, youth, diversity, social services, environment, literacy, education, and community services. In addition, the Bee has created several signature projects that support the community, including the annual Kids Day. About $8 million has been raised for Valley Children's Hospital through Kids Day events since its inception in 1988.

 https://www.fresnobee.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy