ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Michael Strahan on why he invested in coconut water brand 100 Coconuts

By Rachel King
Fortune
Fortune
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Mnfkp_0gqzNytl00
Michael Strahan on why he invested in 100 Coconuts. Matt Winkelmeyer—Getty Images

This is an installment of Why I Invested, a series featuring famous investors from all different backgrounds and industries, revealing what inspired them to invest their own money in a new business.

Michael Strahan is the ultimate multi-hyphenate, spending more than a decade playing with the New York Giants before expanding is resume to hosting a bevy of television shows, most notably Good Morning America.

Strahan recently shared more with Fortune about his decision to invest in the company.

  • Startup: 100 Coconuts
  • Location: New York, N.Y.
  • Year founded: 2019
  • Valuation: Declined to disclose
  • Number of employees: 10
  • Other major investors: Danny Stepper, Bill Deustch, Giuseppe Rossi, Constance Schwartz-Morini, Ann Tenenbaum, Jesse Lee, Thomas H. Lee, East Dune Holdings
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZU0fF_0gqzNytl00
100 Coconuts is a premium coconut water brand founded by Greg Lowe in 2019.

Why he invested, in his own words

As a former athlete and someone who’s constantly on the go, I’m mindful of staying hydrated to power through my days. When I met Greg Lowe and learned about 100 Coconuts, their unique take on pure coconut water, and how they are reaching a modern day consumer, I knew I had to be involved.

Besides its great taste and expansive retail footprint, 100 Coconuts really stood out to me in the ways they were cutting into new categories like infusing CBD and tequila in coconut water—no one has done that. I was also in line with their community building strategy that is dedicated to reaching a diverse network of consumers by leveraging culture, like arts and music, to drive discovery and immediate loyalty.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
HollywoodLife

Rihanna Dethrones Kim Kardashian As America’s Youngest Female Billionaire: Her Net Worth Revealed

All that hard “Work” pays off! Rihanna was officially been named the youngest female billionaire in the world by Forbes in June. The 34-year-old singer was featured in the financial outlet’s piece on “America’s Richest Self-Made Women,” and a quick glance at the list showed that she’s the youngest entrepreneur to have a billion-dollar net worth, with the next youngest female billionaire being Kim Kardashian, 41.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Business
State
New York State
HelloBeautiful

Marjorie And Steve Harvey Show Off Their Fashionionable Style In Fendi Fits

Marjorie and Steve Harvey are still living it up in Paris and serving up LEWKS and style goals in the process!. Taking to Instagram, Marjorie shared an IG Reel of her and her husband strutting their stuff in lavish Fendi ensembles that were everything. Styled by Steve’s stylist, Elly, the fashionable couple had all eyes on them as they showed off their lovely style and incredible fashion sense.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Billionaire Warren Buffett Lives in a House Worth Less Than $1 Million

Warren Buffett is known as the “Oracle of Omaha” and is one of the most successful, widely known, and widely followed investors in the world. When people want to know where to put their money or what to invest in next, they often look to see what Buffett is doing. He is a “value investor” known for buying and holding rather than buying and selling. That strategy apparently applies to the home he’s owned for decades, and while it has appreciated, it’s still valued at less than $1 million.
OMAHA, NE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Giuseppe Rossi
Person
Tequila
Distractify

After Nearly 40 Years on TV, What Is Kelly Ripa's Net Worth?

It’s safe to say that Kelly Ripa has one of the most recognizable faces on TV. The 51-year-old has been in the spotlight since she was 16 years old, when she first nabbed a role as a dancer on Dance Party USA. Since then, she's gone on to become an award-winning soap star, executive producer, and host of one of the most famous daytime talk shows in television history. Now, with the premiere of Generation Gap, Kelly can add "game show host" to her impressive resume.
TV SHOWS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coconuts#Coconut Water#Fox Sports#The New York Giants#East Dune Holdings#Cbd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Fortune

Elon Musk reportedly wanted to entrust his fortune to a 34-year-old former pro gambler who dropped out of college to smoke weed

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Elon Musk wanted to entrust charitable distribution of his fortune to a 30-something former pro gambler with no experience in philanthropy, according to a winding narrative published Saturday by The Wall Street Journal.
BUSINESS
Fortune

Saudi Crown Prince wants to build a 75-mile long skyscraper

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Even in a country where excess is often the norm, the plans for the Mirror Line project are eye popping. The two buildings, if completed, will reach 1,600 feet into...
TRAFFIC
Fortune

Fortune

174K+
Followers
7K+
Post
77M+
Views
ABOUT

Fortune is a global media organization dedicated to helping its readers, viewers, and attendees succeed big in business through unrivaled access and best-in-class storytelling.

 https://fortune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy