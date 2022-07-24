Michael Strahan on why he invested in coconut water brand 100 Coconuts

Michael Strahan on why he invested in 100 Coconuts. Matt Winkelmeyer—Getty Images

This is an installment of Why I Invested, a series featuring famous investors from all different backgrounds and industries, revealing what inspired them to invest their own money in a new business.

Michael Strahan is the ultimate multi-hyphenate, spending more than a decade playing with the New York Giants before expanding is resume to hosting a bevy of television shows, most notably Good Morning America.

Strahan recently shared more with Fortune about his decision to invest in the company.

Startup : 100 Coconuts

: 100 Coconuts Location : New York, N.Y.

: New York, N.Y. Year founded : 2019

: 2019 Valuation : Declined to disclose

: Declined to disclose Number of employees : 10

: 10 Other major investors: Danny Stepper, Bill Deustch, Giuseppe Rossi, Constance Schwartz-Morini, Ann Tenenbaum, Jesse Lee, Thomas H. Lee, East Dune Holdings

100 Coconuts is a premium coconut water brand founded by Greg Lowe in 2019.

Why he invested, in his own words

As a former athlete and someone who’s constantly on the go, I’m mindful of staying hydrated to power through my days. When I met Greg Lowe and learned about 100 Coconuts, their unique take on pure coconut water, and how they are reaching a modern day consumer, I knew I had to be involved.

Besides its great taste and expansive retail footprint, 100 Coconuts really stood out to me in the ways they were cutting into new categories like infusing CBD and tequila in coconut water—no one has done that. I was also in line with their community building strategy that is dedicated to reaching a diverse network of consumers by leveraging culture, like arts and music, to drive discovery and immediate loyalty.