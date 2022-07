GM may only have the Chevy Bolt EV, the Chevy Bolt EUV, the Cadillac Lyriq and the GMC Hummer EV Pickup Edition 1 on the U.S. market so far, but the automaker’s SAIC-GM-Wuling (SGMW) joint venture offer a host of electric vehicles that buyers in the West will probably never get the chance to purchase. One of those is the all-new Wuling Air EV, revealed just last month as the brand’s first-ever global-market zero-emissions vehicle. The all-new minicar recently debuted in Indonesia, and new units began arriving at dealerships in Jakarta.

CARS ・ 18 HOURS AGO