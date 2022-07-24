ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taylorville, IL

Non-Profit’s Ex-Bookkeeper Charged With Fraud

By Newsroom
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe former bookkeeper of the Taylorville YMCA has been indicted on charges that...

foxillinois.com

Springfield to pay $293K for trying to close group home

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The City of Springfield has been ordered to pay $293,000 in damages for trying to close a group home for people with developmental disabilities in 2016. A federal jury awarded the money after a two-day trial that ended on Tuesday. The United States Justice Department...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Two arrested in Springfield gun, drug bust

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Two people were arrested last week in Springfield during the execution of an arrest and search warrant. Shaquille Peak, 22 of Springfield, was arrested at a house in the 5300 block of Whitetail Drive after Springfield Police officers and U.S. Marshals obtained an arrest warrant for him. They also arrested a […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Springfield man sentenced for dealing meth

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – A Springfield man was sentenced Friday for seven years for possessing methamphetamine with intent to distribute, according to federal officials.   44-year-old Michael Bale was indicted in 2020 and pleaded guilty in March 2022. Bale admitted he distributed meth on three separate days in 2019.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
newschannel20.com

2 Springfield residents arrested after stolen gun dropped from window

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Two people are facing charges after a Springfield Police Officer saw someone drop a handgun out of a window. It happened Friday while Springfield officers and the USMS Great Lakes Fugitive Task Force were executing an arrest warrant at a home in the 5300 block of Whitetail Drive.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Taylorville, IL
Taylorville, IL
Springfield, IL
Springfield, IL
Crime & Safety
newschannel20.com

Man sought in Chatham burglary investigation

CHATHAM, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Chatham police need your help identifying a man suspected in connection with a commercial burglary investigation. Police say he may be associated with the white vehicle shown in one of the pictures featured below. If you know who this man you're asked to call Crime...
CHATHAM, IL
foxillinois.com

Former Taylorville native pleads guilty to unlawful grooming

TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — A former Taylorville native pleaded guilty to multiple felony counts on Monday. Zachary C. Crowley, 34, was charged with two counts of unlawful grooming and one count of distribution of harmful material to a minor. All counts are Class 4 felonies. Crowley pleaded guilty to...
TAYLORVILLE, IL
newschannel20.com

Crime Stoppers looking for man seen in Northgate neighborhood

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Springfield police are looking for the man pictured below as part of an investigation. Police are trying to identify him after he was seen on several cameras in the Northgate neighborhood in the early morning hours. Anyone with information is asked to call the Springfield...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
#Wire Fraud#Non Profit#Wand Tv
wmay.com

Police Report Sheds More Light On Inflatable Rat Incident

A Springfield police report says an employee of Staab Funeral Home admitted to damaging an inflatable rat that had been set up outside the business because she said the display was “embarrassing and wrong.”. A copy of the report, obtained by WMAY’s Greg Bishop, says police were dispatched to...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WTAX

Man arrested for impersonating federal agent

A 70 year old Springfield man has been arrested on a variety of charges of stemming from an incident at Target on Freedom Drive. Police say last Thursday Ira Smith blocked a woman’s vehicle from leaving its parking space with his truck. He then told the woman he was...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WAND TV

Crash in Chestnut leaves 1 dead

LOGAN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A Clinton woman is dead after a crash in Logan County. According to the Logan County Coroner, Cheyenna A. Lane, 24, of Clinton died Monday, July 25 at 8:33 a.m. after a crash involving a semi on 1100th Street and 2175th Avenue in Chestnut. The...
LOGAN COUNTY, IL
wmay.com

Springfield Man Charged With Posing As Officer, Assaulting Woman

A Springfield man is facing multiple charges after allegedly posing as a federal agent and attempting to force a woman from her vehicle in a department store parking lot late last week. 70-year-old Ira Smith is being held on $300,000 bond after the incident last Thursday at the Target store...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Bloomington woman arrested after bank robbery

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — A woman from Bloomington has been arrested after a bank robbery that happened on Monday. April Mench, 35, was arrested without incident at a hotel near the robbery scene. A search of her hotel room revealed a large amount of money. Mench is accused of committing a robbery at a bank […]
BLOOMINGTON, IL
WCIA

Man charged after altercation in Target parking lot

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A man from Springfield is facing multiple charges following a physical altercation in a Target parking lot last week. Ira Smith, 70, was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, along with one count each of vehicular invasion, false impersonation of a peace officer, aggravated battery and unlawful restraint. He […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wmay.com

Springfield Teachers Reach Tentative Contract Agreement With District 186

Springfield public school teachers have reached a tentative contract agreement with District 186. No details of the proposed contract are yet available. Members of the Springfield Education Association are expected to be briefed on the contract terms in early August, with a ratification vote set for August 9th. If approved by the SEA, the Springfield school board would then vote on the agreement at its August 15th meeting.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Coroner: Man killed in car-vs-wheelchair collision

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Coroner announced on Monday that a 68-year-old man from Springfield died last week after his motorized wheelchair was hit by a car. The collision happened on Clear Lake Avenue last Wednesday. County Coroner Jim Allmon identified the deceased as Terry Tippett and said he died from multiple blunt […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
foxillinois.com

Changes could come to 4th Street in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The City of Springfield could be one step closer to two-way streets downtown. At Tuesday's Committee of the Whole meeting, the alderman moved forward with plans that include changing the 4th Street from one way, to two way. Springfield Mayor Jim Langfelder says it's been...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
foxillinois.com

3 new marijuana dispensary licenses issued for Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Three new businesses have been granted a cannabis dispensary license in Springfield. Bolden Investments LLC, Dealership LLC, and Herban Quality Control LLC were awarded licenses. The businesses now have 180 days to select a physical storefront location and obtain the full adult-use dispensing organization license.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
foxillinois.com

Springfield firefighters take third place in world competition

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Members of the Springfield Fire Department (SFD) are competing on the world stage. Several local firefighters are at the World Police and Fire Games. According to the Springfield 37 Firefighters Union, first responders from more than 70 countries are competing in the games. Springfield's firefighters...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Macon Co. coroner: Man dies in surgery after shooting

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County coroner identified a man who died after being shot. In a news release, Coroner Michael Day said 22-year-old Tiebryis R. May “was pronounced dead from apparent gunshot trauma during surgical intervention” at a hospital. He was pronounced dead around 4:30 a.m. Sunday. Day said preliminary autopsy findings indicated […]
DECATUR, IL

