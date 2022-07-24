ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somerset County, PA

’77 hours of sheer hell’

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer Pennsylvania Gov. Mark Schweiker says Quecreek rescue proof miracles do happen. Twenty years ago this week, Gov. Mark Schweiker stepped to a podium in an abandoned Somerset County grocery store converted to a makeshift media center, pumped both fists in the air and proclaimed that against all odds, nine men...

It’s No Longer Crime To Be Gay In Pennsylvania After Gov. Wolf Signs Legislation Decriminalizing Homosexuality

UPPER DARBY, Pa. (CBS) — It is no longer a crime to be gay in Pennsylvania. Gov. Tom Wolf signed legislation earlier this month that decriminalized homosexuality in the state. It was a law that some lawmakers didn’t even know was on the books. “Upper Darby found an Upper Darby way to handle an Upper Darby problem,” LGBTQ activist Damien Warsavage said. But that problem stretched much farther than Delco. Written into the state criminal code was a law that criminalized being gay, and then in the 1980s, Upper Darby included a statute of its own. “There was an actual ordinance written into...
PLANNING AHEAD: A brief guide to the Pennsylvania Inheritance Tax [Column]

The Pennsylvania Inheritance Tax has been the subject of much discussion and controversy over the years, at least among my clients and potential clients. Since there have been so many questions requiring response I thought it would be helpful to jot down some of the basic concepts and provide a brief guide to navigate the system. By the way, you should never rely merely on a summary to answer all the questions you might have. Here it is.
John Fetterman’s evolution on climate change, fracking and the environment

This story from Inside Climate News is published here as part of a partnership between Inside Climate News and StateImpact Pennsylvania. The ad opens in Braddock, Pennsylvania with the kind of eerie industrial imagery that has long been synonymous with the decline of America’s Rust Belt: empty storefronts, abandoned buildings, For Sale signs, cracked asphalt. Other than the slow, dramatic piano music laid over the footage, the only sound is the muted whir of an occasional passing car. There are no pedestrians in sight; everything appears to be shut down, faded, and awash in shades of gray.
US News names UPMC Presbyterian/Shadyside No. 2 hospital in Pennsylvania

PITTSBURGH — UPMC Presbyterian Shadyside Hospital has been named the second-best hospital in Pennsylvania in US News & World Report’s annual rankings released Tuesday. The rankings reviewed hospital performance overall as well as in specialties and procedures and conditions. UPMC Presbyterian/Shadyside, the region’s largest hospital with campuses in Oakland and Shadyside, was nationally ranked in nine specialties: Cancer (No. 16), Cardiology (No. 40), Diabetes/Endrocrinology (No. 25), Ear/Nose/Throat (No. 25), Gastroenterology and GI Surgery (No. 17), Geriatrics (No. 20), Neurology/Neurosurgery (No. 32), Pulmonary/Lung Surgery (No. 29), and Urology (No. 31). A number of procedures and treatment of conditions were considered high performing, just below being ranked.
Life Imprisonment Affirmed by Superior Court of Pennsylvania

LANCASTER, PA — A Christiana man previously convicted of killing 26-year-old Julius Dale III in 2016 recently had his post-conviction (PCRA) petition denial affirmed by the Superior Court of Pennsylvania. Lucas Allen Newnam, 37, was found guilty by jury of criminal homicide on August 4, 2017, and sentenced to...
Editorial: Why so quiet on state-related money, Gov. Wolf?

There usually is nothing politicians love better than their moments of benevolent generosity. Legislators who opposed a program they deemed a pork project will nonetheless stand beaming with a large sweepstakes-winner-style check for a photo opportunity. The negotiations about who will announce a grant, loan or other funding when the money originates with the federal government, passes through the state and trickles to a municipality is akin to making the seating chart for a peace treaty signing. Everyone wants in.
Wisconsin lawmaker in car crash that killed 2 from PA

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Senate Democratic Minority Leader Janet Bewley was involved in a fatal car crash Friday that left a 27-year-old mother from Pennsylvania and her 5-year-old daughter dead, police said Monday. Ashland Police Chief Bill Hagstrom told the Ashland Daily Press on Monday that Bewley was not injured in the crash and the State […]
Pennsylvania Game Commission pink envelopes due August 1

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Game Commission is reminding antlerless deer hunters to return their pink envelopes by August 1. All mail-in antlerless deer license applications must be sent in the official pink envelope. Hunters statewide may submit one application each in the opening round, the first unsold round, and the second unsold round. Multiple […]
Operation Game Thief: Black bear illegally killed in Elk County

ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Game Commission Operation Game Thief is asking the public for help in providing information after a black bear was illegally killed in Elk County. The bear was found near the 1100 block of Montmorenci Road in Ridgway Township and was shot in the chest with a small caliber […]
Public Safety
Police: Walmart customer gets fake $20 in Pa.

WEST SUNBURY, Pa. (WKBN) – Pennsylvania State Police in New Castle took a report of fake money given to a customer at Walmart. According to police, the 70-year-old Smithfield Township man said he got the fake $20 as change at a Walmart store in Huntingdon, Pa. He said it...
