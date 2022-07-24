Suburban Chicago Drag Show Canceled After Site Vandalized

Christina Powell, the Texas mom of two who was last seen on July 5, was found dead in her car on Saturday, according to the San Antonio Police Department. Powell, 39, was found in the front passenger seat of her 2020 Nissan Rogue by a security guard in the parking lot of the Huebner Oaks Center in San Antonio just before 7 p.m. Saturday, police told Fox News Digital.
A home invasion robbery suspect fled police in a stolen Amazon delivery truck, leading them on a pursuit, according to the Riverside Police Department. It happened Monday around 5:18 p.m. in the 2900 block of Atlanta Avenue in Riverside. Officers first received calls of two home invasion robberies happening at a mobile home park. While officers were there, they learned this same suspect had also just carjacked an Amazon delivery van before fleeing the area, according to RPD. Officers spotted the suspected stolen delivery van at Arlington Avenue and Victoria Avenue and tried to stop it, law enforcement said. The suspect then led them...
