Ravens Have Two Players Left From 2019 Draft Class

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — With the release of cornerback Iman Marshall, the Ravens have just two players remaining from their eight-player draft class in 2019.

Here's a breakdown of those players.

Round 1

Wide receiver Marquise Brown

Analysis: The Ravens traded wide receiver Marquise Brown and the 100th pick — third round, compensatory — in the 2022 NFL Draft to the Arizona Cardinals in exchange for the 23rd overall pick, which turned into center Tyler Linderbaum. In 2021, Brown and tight end Mark Andrews each eclipsed 1,000 receiving yards. It was just the second Ravens tandem to reach the 1,000-yard mark in the same season, joining Michael Jackson and Derrick Alexander who accomplished that feat in 1996.

Round 3

Outside linebacker Jaylon Ferguson

Analysis: Ferguson died in June from the combined effects of fentanyl and cocaine, according to a spokesman for the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. Ferguson looked much slimmer and quicker in the recent voluntary workouts. He had 4.5 sacks over three seasons.

Round 3

Wide receiver Miles Boykin

Analysis: The Ravens released Boykin after not being able to find a suitable trade partner. Boykin had 33 catches for 470 yards receiving and seven touchdowns in his three seasons in Baltimore. He signed with the Steelers.

Round 4

Running back Justice Hill

Analysis: Hill is one of two players still with the team from the draft class. However, he is trying to come back from a season-ending Achilles and will have to fight to make the roster. Hill has established himself as a key special teams player.

Round 4

Guard Ben Powers

Analysis: Powers is the other player from the draft class still with the team. He saw action in 13 games (12 starts) at left guard in 2021 and will fight for a starting job this season. He appeared in all 16 games (seven starts) in 2020.

Round 4

Cornerback Iman Marshall

Analysis: Marshall was hampered by injuries throughout his entire career in Baltimore. He played in three career games and had a total of four snaps on defense.

Round 5

Defensive tackle Daylon Mack

Analysis: The Ravens released Mack on Aug. 1, 2020, after an injury-marred rookie season. Mack appeared in one game — Week 4 against the Cleveland Browns — and was limited to nine snaps. Mack last played for the Tampa Bay Bandits of the United States Football League.

Round 6

Quarterback Trace McSorley

Analysis: McSorley was signed off the Ravens’ practice squad by Arizona in November. In three career games with Baltimore, McSorley completed 3-of-10 passes for 90 yards and a touchdown.