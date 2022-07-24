ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Ravens Have Two Players Left From 2019 Draft Class

By Todd Karpovich
RavenCountry
RavenCountry
 3 days ago

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — With the release of cornerback Iman Marshall, the Ravens have just two players remaining from their eight-player draft class in 2019.

Here's a breakdown of those players.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Rkwcb_0gqzLzqu00

Round 1

Wide receiver Marquise Brown

Analysis: The Ravens traded wide receiver Marquise Brown and the 100th pick — third round, compensatory — in the 2022 NFL Draft to the Arizona Cardinals in exchange for the 23rd overall pick, which turned into center Tyler Linderbaum. In 2021, Brown and tight end Mark Andrews each eclipsed 1,000 receiving yards. It was just the second Ravens tandem to reach the 1,000-yard mark in the same season, joining Michael Jackson and Derrick Alexander who accomplished that feat in 1996.

Round 3

Outside linebacker Jaylon Ferguson

Analysis: Ferguson died in June from the combined effects of fentanyl and cocaine, according to a spokesman for the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. Ferguson looked much slimmer and quicker in the recent voluntary workouts. He had 4.5 sacks over three seasons.

Round 3

Wide receiver Miles Boykin

Analysis: The Ravens released Boykin after not being able to find a suitable trade partner. Boykin had 33 catches for 470 yards receiving and seven touchdowns in his three seasons in Baltimore. He signed with the Steelers.

Round 4

Running back Justice Hill

Analysis: Hill is one of two players still with the team from the draft class. However, he is trying to come back from a season-ending Achilles and will have to fight to make the roster. Hill has established himself as a key special teams player.

Round 4

Guard Ben Powers

Analysis: Powers is the other player from the draft class still with the team. He saw action in 13 games (12 starts) at left guard in 2021 and will fight for a starting job this season. He appeared in all 16 games (seven starts) in 2020.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Yudfb_0gqzLzqu00

Round 4

Cornerback Iman Marshall

Analysis: Marshall was hampered by injuries throughout his entire career in Baltimore. He played in three career games and had a total of four snaps on defense.

Round 5

Defensive tackle Daylon Mack

Analysis: The Ravens released Mack on Aug. 1, 2020, after an injury-marred rookie season. Mack appeared in one game — Week 4 against the Cleveland Browns — and was limited to nine snaps. Mack last played for the Tampa Bay Bandits of the United States Football League.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eDpHW_0gqzLzqu00

Round 6

Quarterback Trace McSorley

Analysis: McSorley was signed off the Ravens’ practice squad by Arizona in November. In three career games with Baltimore, McSorley completed 3-of-10 passes for 90 yards and a touchdown.

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Tyreek Hill Reveals Why He Ended Up Leaving The Chiefs

Tyreek Hill has finally revealed why he left the Kansas City Chiefs this offseason. In an interview on ESPN this Monday morning, Hill explained that he actually wanted to stay put in Kansas City. However, the Chiefs weren't willing to come anywhere close to the contract Davante Adams received -...
KANSAS CITY, MO
FanSided

Cowboys should rush to sign this wide receiver with Julio Jones in Tampa

The Dallas Cowboys watched as Julio Jones signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. They should make a run at one of the top wide receivers available in free agency. Just as players began reporting for training camp this week, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers showed that they are still all-in for another run to the Super Bowl. On Tuesday, July 26, the Buccaneers signed former Atlanta Falcons and Tennessee Titans wide receiver Julio Jones to a one-year contract. That gives Tom Brady a receiving corps of Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, and Jones.
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Baltimore, MD
City
Owings Mills, MD
Baltimore, MD
Football
Local
Maryland Sports
Local
Maryland Football
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
Yardbarker

Eagles Reported to Sign Former Dallas RB

Reported originally by Chris Tomasson, the Eagles reported to sign a former running back for the Dallas Cowboys. Eagles start their training camp officially on Tuesday. Many Eagles fans still question if they’ll resign RB Jordan Howard. The Eagles backfield is full of potential as they have already signed post draft pickup Kennedy Brooks from Oklahoma. It’s likely the Eagles will sign former Cowboys RB Jaquan Hardy.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Ravens Running Back Is Already Questionable For Week 1

There's a Baltimore Ravens running back who is already considered questionable for Week 1, and it's not J.K. Dobbins. Gus Edwards, who tore his ACL in practice last September, is questionable for the season opener at the New York Jets, according to ESPN's Jamison Hensley. When Edwards last played in...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Powers
AllSteelers

Steelers Sign RB Jeremy McNichols

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have filled their 90th roster spot, signing running back Jeremy McNichols a day after releasing Trey Edmunds. McNichols, 26, was the Tampa Bay Buccaneers fifth-round pick in 2017 but failed to catch on with the team. He played two games for the San Francisco 49ers that season, followed by a game with the Indianapolis Colts in 2018 and a game with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2019.
PITTSBURGH, PA
AllSteelers

Steelers DT Larry Ogunjobi Addresses Mason Rudolph Fight

LATROBE, PA -- It's been three years since the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns had their massive brawl in the endzone, leading to multiple players being suspended and a looming headline around Mason Rudolph and Myles Garrett. Involved in that brawl was newly-signed Steelers defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi. The former...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Ravens Are Reportedly Signing Veteran Running Back

The Baltimore Ravens worked out Corey Clement shortly before beginning training camp Tuesday. They must have liked what they saw. Per NFL insider Jordan Schultz, the Ravens are signing the veteran back to an undisclosed deal. J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards, both recovering from ACL tears that sidelined them for...
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Arizona Cardinals#Achilles
Yardbarker

Bears sign veteran OT Riley Reiff to one-year deal

The Chicago Bears added veteran offensive tackle Riley Reiff, general manager Ryan Poles announced in a press conference Tuesday. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Reiff signed a one-year deal with the team worth as much as $12.5 million. Reiff, 33, was the Detroit Lions' first-round pick in 2012 and played...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Ravens Working Out Wayne Gallman & Corey Clement

Gallman, 27, was selected in the fourth round out of Clemson by the Giants in 2017. He played out his four-year rookie contract worth $2,819,648, which included a signing bonus of $419,644. Gallman was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent this offseason before eventually signing on with the...
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
RavenCountry

Lamar Jackson One of Tops QBs in Game's Last 2 Minutes

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Lamar Jackson has been one of the NFL's best quarterbacks in the final two minutes of a game. Since Jackson took over the starting job in Week 11 of 2008, there have been 25 quarterbacks with at least 50 dropback passes in the fourth quarter with the game separated by one score with two minutes or less remaining.
BALTIMORE, MD
RavenCountry

RavenCountry

Baltimore, MD
882
Followers
1K+
Post
153K+
Views
ABOUT

RavenCountry is a FanNation channel covering the Baltimore Ravens

Comments / 0

Community Policy