BAY CITY, MI - The company behind rebuilding two of Bay City’s bridges has now found a place in town to call home. Bay City Bridge Partners, a subsidiary of United Bridge Partners, announced that they have signed a lease on an office spot in downtown Bay City. BCBP general manager of operations Lynn Pavlawk said that the company will be at the MDL building at 300 Center Avenue in Suite 101, on the corner of center and Washington.

BAY CITY, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO