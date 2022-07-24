ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston To Change Parking Payment Method: Here's What You Need To Know

By Josh Lanier
 3 days ago
Parking meter Photo Credit: David Cifarelli

Parking in Boston can be tricky, but city leaders say a new partnership could streamline the process of reserving and paying for a spot starting next month.

Officials announced the city would upgrade ParkBoston app on Aug. 15 to ParkMobile. Jascha Franklin-Hodge, Boston's chief of streets said in a press release that the new platform will be an upgrade and easier to use.

ParkMobile provides more payment options, mobile alerts for when your meter is about to expire, and it also includes a feature that shows you open spots nearby, the release said.

You must update the ParkBoston app on your phone by launch day or it will no longer work, officials said. Anyone who doesn't want to download the app can check out as a guest on park.boston.gov.

Several cities in Massachusetts already use the platform, including Amherst, Holyoke, Northampton, and Somerville, as well as some colleges.

