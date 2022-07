ITHACA, N.Y.—It was a busy meeting Tuesday night for the City of Ithaca Planning and Development Board. The Maguire Family of Dealerships earned the green light to go ahead with its next renovation project, and several other projects around the city advanced forward with planning review, albeit with varying degrees of reservation and future outlooks. Grab a cup of coffee or tea and read on below, and have a glance at the agenda here.

