I got to know Stacey Worthington while we were both serving on the board of the Citrus County Building Alliance (CCBA). We worked side by side for several years on the board as well as other committees within the organization. What I saw in Stacey is someone who looks at all sides of an issue from the people impacted by the decisions being made to the financial implications for all involved. She studies, she asks questions and she makes informed decisions once she has all the details.

CITRUS COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO