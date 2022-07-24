Woman walks away from dangerous rollover crash in the overnight hours
GLENEAGLE, COLO. — Colorado State Patrol and the Mounument Police Department responded early Sunday morning to a crash scene along Gleneagle Drive. Investigators say at around 3 a.m. Sunday morning the driver rolled her car off of the road and hit a fire hydrant.
While the vehicle was severely damaged a Colorado State Patrol trooper on scene tells News5 the driver was able to walk away from the crash with just minor injuries.
