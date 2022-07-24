Morning storm passes, but more rain on the way for Pittsburgh region

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - In some areas, there are still thousands without power - the majority being in Allegheny and Washington counties. Both Duquesne Light and West Penn Power say they're working to restore power as soon as possible. This is important because even if it's a short time, power outages can be dangerous in homes. It leaves people without air conditioning, life support machines can be cut off, and CPAP machines won't work. Now, if your biggest concern is just keeping cool with the power out, there is a way to beat the heat. Citiparks is opening five cooling centers around the area today with heat once again expected to turn up. If you have to be outside today, make sure to drink plenty of water and stay hydrated. Also, don't be out for too long, and be sure to wear light, breathable clothing. The cooling centers will be open today from 1 p.m. until 7 p.m. You can find the locations at this link.Lastly, doctors say if you begin experiencing symptoms like muscle pain, nausea, or fatigue for more than an hour - seek medical attention.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO