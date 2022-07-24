1 dead following Braddock shooting

A SWAT situation in Millvale resulted in a man being arrested Wednesday night. Allegheny County dispatchers said police, fire and EMS activity began around 6:30 p.m. along the 600 block of Evergreen Avenue. Millvale police said a man surrendered to authorities hours later and emergency responders were able to clear...
Pittsburgh police are investigating a shooting that happened early Wednesday in the city’s Arlington Heights neighborhood. Officers responded to a Shotspotter alert at Cordell Place shortly before 12:10 a.m. and found shell casings and blood, according to Pittsburgh Public Safety spokeswoman Amanda Mueller. A victim was not found in...
PITTSBURGH — A man showed up at a hospital following a shooting in Pittsburgh’s Arlington Heights neighborhood early Wednesday. Officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert at Cordell Place around 12:07 a.m. When they arrived, they found shell casings and blood at the scene, but no victim. Detectives arrived...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — The suspect in a May 2022 shooting in McKees Rocks has been arrested, according to Allegheny County Police. PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Search underway for shooting suspect who fled from police in McKees Rocks. The shooting took place in the Hays Manor Housing Complex. Two adult victims...
The man fatally shot early Sunday morning in Pittsburgh’s Homewood neighborhood has been identified by authorities. Kyle Wilson, 28, was shot around 3:15 a.m. in the 7200 block of Kelly Street and died about an hour later in a local hospital, according to Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office.
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh police are investigating a shooting in the Arlington Heights neighborhood. Just after midnight, police were called to Cordell Place after receiving a Shotspotter alert. Once they arrived, they found shell casing and blood at the scene but no victim. Police were later alerted to a man who had been dropped off at a local hospital with a gunshot wound but was in stable condition. The mobile crime unit processed the scene. No suspects have been named. Stay With KDKA.com For More Details
State police are searching for a man accused of killing another person last month in Muddy Creek Township. A criminal homicide warrant is out for 19-year-old Daniel C. Lloyd of Pitcarin, Allegheny County. Lloyd is charged with the shooting death of 32-year-old Frederick Orr back on June 11th. His girlfriend,...
PITTSBURGH — People living in several Pittsburgh neighborhoods have become the target of a string of car break-ins where their back vent windows are being smashed. “It’s something that I think the whole neighborhood is concerned about,” said Paul Fireman. Paul Fireman rehabbed the old firehouse on...
NEW CASTLE, Pa. — Two children were inside a vehicle that was struck by a suspect’s car during a police pursuit in New Castle, Lawrence County. The incident happened a little after 8:30 p.m. Tuesday. State police said they were patrolling in the area when they attempted to...
PITTSBURGH (WPXI) — A parking lot collapse near Pittsburgh left a dozen cars in a giant hole and dozens of people displaced from their apartment on Tuesday evening. Officials say the parking lot outside the Penn Hills Apartment Complex appears to have split in half, dropping between 15 and 20 feet.
(Stowe Twp., Allegheny County, Pa.) Police in Stowe Twp. were called to the 1100 block of Race Street in the township around 9:26 PM last night for reports of a shooting . Upon arriving on the scene they found a woman inside of a vehicle with a gunshot wound to the head.
A child riding his bike late Tuesday in Glen Hazel was struck and killed by a vehicle, officials said. The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office said 6-year-old Jamel Austin of Pittsburgh died from multiple blunt force trauma of the head and trunk. Police originally reported that Austin was 5.
A woman was critically injured in a shooting Sunday night in Stowe, Allegheny County Police said. Officers responded to the 1100 block of Race Street shortly before 9:30 p.m. and found the unidentified woman inside a vehicle with a gunshot wound to the head, police said. The woman was taken...
BRIDGEVILLE, Pa. — The fire marshal was called to the scene to investigate following a fire inside a house in Bridgeville. The fire broke out at a home on Union Street around 11:30 p.m. Monday. No injuries were reported.
NEW CASTLE, Pa. — A driver led officers on a chase before crashing into a car with a woman and two kids inside in New Castle Tuesday night, according to state police. Troopers tried to pull over an SUV around 8:37 p.m. for an expired plate, but they said the driver didn’t stop.
Investigators in Pittsburgh are searching for victims of a scam after a man was arrested in Georgia for allegedly targeting and bilking health care workers “out of tens of thousands of dollars,” officials said. Richard Wayne Long, 48, is charged with multiple felony counts of theft by deception,...
STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) — A Niles woman is in the Mahoning County jail after reports said she fled a police traffic stop and had to be stunned in front of her children when she refused to be taken into custody. Brooke Brady, 25, faces charges of failure to comply...
(Aliquippa, Pa.) At 12:49 AM Tuesday morning 18 year old Michael Eugene Brown took Pa State Police on a high speed pursuit and now faces multiple charges after he was operating a stolen vehicle. Pa State police began their pursuit when he willfully failed or refused to stop the vehicle, Brown fled and attempted to elude a pursuing officer when he was given a visual and audible signal to bring the vehicle to a stop. State police were notified that the vehicle had been stolen earlier in their shift and reported that Brown crossed Brodhead Road from Kennedy Boulevard and onto Mill Street in Aliquippa. Troopers caught up with the vehicle as it was merging onto I-376 eastbound. Brown failed to stop when officers approached. He failed to yield to emergency equipment and fled and reached a speed of 120 miles per hour. PSP Pittsburgh deployed spike strips, the state police and the suspect’s vehicle both drove over the strips. The state police vehicle became disabled, but the suspect’s vehicle continued until it became disabled at I-376 in Robinson Twp. where PSP Pittsburgh took Brown into custody. He was found to be in possession of marijuana and a black FN Five-Seven semi-automatic pistol that was loaded with 26 rounds.
Comments / 1