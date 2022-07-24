1 dead following Braddock shooting

(Aliquippa, Pa.) At 12:49 AM Tuesday morning 18 year old Michael Eugene Brown took Pa State Police on a high speed pursuit and now faces multiple charges after he was operating a stolen vehicle. Pa State police began their pursuit when he willfully failed or refused to stop the vehicle, Brown fled and attempted to elude a pursuing officer when he was given a visual and audible signal to bring the vehicle to a stop. State police were notified that the vehicle had been stolen earlier in their shift and reported that Brown crossed Brodhead Road from Kennedy Boulevard and onto Mill Street in Aliquippa. Troopers caught up with the vehicle as it was merging onto I-376 eastbound. Brown failed to stop when officers approached. He failed to yield to emergency equipment and fled and reached a speed of 120 miles per hour. PSP Pittsburgh deployed spike strips, the state police and the suspect’s vehicle both drove over the strips. The state police vehicle became disabled, but the suspect’s vehicle continued until it became disabled at I-376 in Robinson Twp. where PSP Pittsburgh took Brown into custody. He was found to be in possession of marijuana and a black FN Five-Seven semi-automatic pistol that was loaded with 26 rounds.

ALIQUIPPA, PA ・ 20 HOURS AGO