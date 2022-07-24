ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington Beach, CA

Small plane crashes into ocean near Huntington Beach Pier in California

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA small aircraft crashed into the ocean near Huntington Beach Pier in California on Friday afternoon. The plane was seen gliding over the ocean, before going in nose-first not far from the shore...

