ORLANDO, Fla. — Sunday will be a nice day across Central Florida and will be a drier day than Saturday.

We will see isolated storms develop late in the afternoon hours, with a 30% chance of rain.

Sunday will be hot, with highs in the low-to-mid-90s and feels-like temps around 100 for many areas this afternoon.

We will see a better chance for rain and storms again starting Monday.