Cold front, rain chances in KC area should bring relief from oppressive heat

There is a low risk for locally heavy rain overnight into Friday morning. A line of strong storms is over South Mississippi and South Alabama moving Southwest. The storms should not be as intense when they reach our area, but there is a low risk strong winds in storms. Certainly I would expect 30 to 40 mph winds in storms on the Northshore and South Mississippi. Rainfall totals may be as high as 2-4" of rain. Make sure your cars are not in areas that flood in South Mississippi and the Northshore. The rain will move South into the Metro by 6 AM. Rain looks heaviest near Belle Chasse. The rain will dissipate later in the morning, and leave a boundary. When we heat up during the day, more rain and storms will fire up especially on the South Shore in the afternoon. Scattered rain forecast Saturday with highs in the low to mid 90s. Less rain Sunday and Monday. That means hotter. Heat advisory may be necessary.

BELLE CHASSE, LA ・ 6 DAYS AGO