Cold front, rain chances in KC area should bring relief from oppressive heat

By Alena Lee
KCTV 5
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - An isolated shower or storm is possible Sunday morning as a cold front pushes through the region. This front will spark additional thunderstorms to develop by midday into the...

