Peachtree City, Ga. - The weather radar that serves Middle Georgia will be down for two weeks starting beginning August 1. According to the Peachtree City National Weather Service during the two week refurbishment, the radar will undergo an important upgrade. Crews will replace the pedestal, one of the most critical components of the radar, which is necessary for antenna rotation and positioning to capture data in all directions.

PEACHTREE CITY, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO