Are Charlotte’s bidding wars beginning to cool down?

CHARLOTTE — Each new report on the local housing market seems to indicate a shifting landscape for buyers and sellers, with the latest coming from online brokerage Redfin.

In data released this week, Redfin says its agents are seeing less competition for properties now than at any point since the early days of the pandemic.

And both Charlotte and Raleigh are among cities where Redfin has seen the steepest decline in homebuyer competition. Locally, 48.1% of offers written by its agents faced competition in June, down from 80% a year earlier. In Raleigh, 38.9% of offers by Redfin agents faced competition last month, down from 74.1% in June 2021.

