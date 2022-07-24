ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

With 'Iguana Iguana,' Columbia poet Caylin Capra-Thomas offers one of 2022's best collections

By Aarik Danielsen, Columbia Daily Tribune
Columbia Daily Tribune
Columbia Daily Tribune
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VVhDE_0gqz7Ox800

Caylin Capra-Thomas knows how to make an entrance.

By turns, the Columbia-based poet's opening lines stagger, expose, beguile; they put readers on notice, complicate narratives we too easily swallow, heighten the senses and offer end-around encouragement.

Lesser artists might cross this initial threshold, then stumble. Certainly, filmmakers crumble beneath expectations set in an epic opening sequence; writers of every genre fail to keep the promises made by early sentences. Not Capra-Thomas.

"It's hard to tell what will be important," she writes in the very first line of her new collection, "Iguana Iguana," forthcoming this summer from Texas-based publisher Deep Vellum.

To sit with the book is to know it's all important — Capra-Thomas never wastes a word or loses her voice. Her seamless lyricism and particular perspective ring true, making "Iguana Iguana" one of the best poetry collections of 2022.

Rites of 'Passage'

Capra-Thomas chases her very first opening line, which leads the poem "Passage," into gorgeous melancholy, a coming-of-age ballad that is neither nostalgic or callous. Spying a gathering of teenagers beside a river, her speaker observes them "sideways / glancing, suspicious as crows. / Each in the cluster a dead version of yourself."

Witnessing youth from just inside whatever station succeeds it, the speaker meditates on ways language both fulfills and fails to capture time's passage. "The obscure chorus of your own life / keeps cawing into the diamond dark, under the roaring / of each body you inhabit," Capra-Thomas writes.

Much of "Iguana Iguana" revolves around the specific wisdom we pass to those at our heels. This inheritance is most evident in "For My Twenty-Year-Old Sister On My Thirtieth Birthday," which opens with a necessary declaration: "Nobody knows what they're doing, Maddie."

From a plot of land just beautiful and strange enough to disorient, the speaker describes her own twenties with clarity and resignation; some mysteries defy description and must be lived to be absorbed at the level of soul and skin.

"Know me, sister. / I bequeath you the decade between us," Capra-Thomas writes.

This vision of changing by degrees, in which maturity both hums in the chest and arrives like an out-of-body experience, expresses itself in the opening line of "Supermassive" — "I stood at the sink and became a few minutes older"; it shifts shape, bending into unsettling wisdom in a passage from "Callahan and Sumner":

"And it's wild how we hold / so many miles inside us, but some people die / in the same town where they were born."

This sort of inside-out revelation, from sad-eyed observation to something like acceptance, colors "Patron Saints," in which the speaker brokers a quiet, sobering accord between faith and reality:

"And when I saw nothing / but late winter's gold lick the forsaken trees / and some schoolmates tool by in an old Saturn / ringed around the rims with snow, I knew / I'd been abandoned by something, that Saint / So-and-So was sleeping, forever sleeping—leave / her be—and whatever I was waiting for lived / somewhere else and I was never coming back."

A place of our own

Whether through physical detail or spiritual awareness, Capra-Thomas transmits a felt sense of place throughout "Iguana Iguana."

Several poems sweat their way through the enveloping humidity, and around the slippery characters, of Florida. Another, "Chambers," examines the stakes on either side of the Arizona-New Mexico line.

More often, Capra-Thomas creates lived-in sensations — of places without names, moments as sealed memories.

The speaker in "Stranger Danger" looks back on a childhood in which her fearful mother "had me / recite our address and spell my last name / until my lids" while her older brother roamed free like an adolescent coyote.

Poems like "Twister" travel the contours of a "lunatic river" while "Not the Fly But the Amber" offers the image of "Twin / sunflowers in an empty bourbon bottle." Unfamiliar, perhaps, yet immediately recognized and instinctively known.

Paying attention

"How are any of us to bear what we create?" Capra-Thomas writes from within "The Funny Part," a poem which begins with talk of tomato plants and an anxious gardener who crushes "cigarettes into dead leaves" and plants "the filters with shaking hands."

"The Funny Part" cuts to the heart of the collection, as Capra-Thomas faithfully turns over words like tend, attend and attention, longing to know everything that makes them so similar and all that separates them.

To create anything and not lose yourself, to tend and be tended to, requires rare degrees of awareness. As Capra-Thomas' poems demonstrate, you must hold forces in tension: vulnerability and fragility in one hand, resilience and self-forgiveness in the other.

As even the most pitiful gardener knows, a plant grows more tender the farther you travel from roots to stem to flower. So handle with care.

The poet's speakers envision caring for themselves in both promising and doubtful ways. The voice sounding through "Window" follows another killer opener — "So many friends I've caught beautiful, not knowing it" — toward shivers of danger and flickers of fire as assurances of beauty.

They want to be caught: cooking "near-naked by the kitchen window," leaving the TV turned up or the stove turned on; anything to be fanned into flame.

The speaker of "Spring-Loaded" leans into a daydream, in which being cared for involves "a specific man" touching them from behind, perching atop their bed "on a Thursday afternoon" to "tip scotch / between my lips while the refrigerator repairman grunts / on his haunches in the next room."

Sharp humor becomes a means to care — or least protect oneself long enough to sift the past for insight. "He drank my whiskey / hot. He left me feeling cold" (from "A Pilgrim is a Foreigner") is a line worthy of Bob Dylan or Joni Mitchell. Poignant and amusing, "All My Exes Live in this Poem" is perhaps our age's great unwritten country song.

More viable and fulfilling, these poems suggest, is the eyes-wide-open approach Capra-Thomas experiences and encourages. Tending one's own attention means seeing the world not as solely beautiful or brittle but a tangle of the two.

In this, we are likely to find something worth saying and savoring beneath an electric storm ("Lightning Suspected in Deaths of Horses"), when enveloped by winter ("Whiteout") or in the slightest degree of connection and hope ("Present Conditional"). There, Capra-Thomas writes:

"If something is broken / within me, it is not / the most vital part. / There are keys in my pocket. / Somewhere else, / an opening."

Locals can experience more from "Iguana Iguana" Sept. 1 when Capra-Thomas reads alongside poet S. Yarberry at Skylark Bookshop. To learn more about the poet and her work, visit https://caylincaprathomas.com/

Aarik Danielsen is the features and culture editor for the Tribune. Contact him at adanielsen@columbiatribune.com or by calling 573-815-1731. Find him on Twitter @aarikdanielsen.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kjluradio.com

Mo Jazz Music Festival announce funky lineup, Jazz Jam this week to raise funds

The annual Mo Jazz Music Festival is just six weeks away and the lineup this year will be something to remember. Four of the five bands have made previous appearances at the various configurations of the festival, including both the Capital Jazzfest and the Mo Jazz Music Festival. One, the Tom Andes Quartet, has performed at 19 of the 31.
COLUMBIA, MO
KIX 105.7

Need Clothes? The Great Garment Giveaway Is Coming This Weekend

I don't know about you, but I don't do clothes shopping very often.Maybe you can relate, maybe not. But for me, trying on clothes is TORTURE. I hate the little rooms with the lock that doesn't work. I hate the fact that sizes are different brand to brand. I hate that it's all so Expensive, and half the time it barely even looks decent on me. So I tend to avoid it. If I see a polo that fits fine, I'll buy four of the same one in different colors. Same with jeans. Socks, even.
SEDALIA, MO
CJ Coombs

The Graceland Mansion in Mexico, Missouri is also known as the Ross House or Clark House and is over 160 years old

Graceland, aka Ross House and John Clark House, Mexico, Missouri.Jerrye & Roy Klotz MD, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The historical Ross House (referred to as the Graceland Mansion) in Audrain County is owned by the Audrain County Historical Society and houses its office and museums. Architecturally, it is a two-story dwelling in Classical Revival with Italianate-style elements.
MEXICO, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Florida, MO
Local
Missouri Entertainment
State
Arizona State
State
Florida State
City
Columbia, MO
Columbia, MO
Entertainment
KOMU

Columbia business starts new class to educate kids on safety

COLUMBIA - His father taught him, and now he's teaching not only his son, but kids of all ages. Caleb Wright is the owner and lead instructor of T&S Solutions. "I've been around firearms since I was a kid," Wright said. "I got the whole safety [idea] from my father, and he kind of created who I am today."
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Second Baptist Church hosts 156th Anniversary celebration

COLUMBIA - This weekend, the Second Missionary Baptist Church in downtown Columbia celebrated its 156th Anniversary. The anniversary began at 6:30 p.m. Saturday night with a celebratory service and ended with a 10 a.m. formal service Sunday morning. The church was founded in 1866. At the time, members were recently...
COLUMBIA, MO
939theeagle.com

UPDATE: Steel coverings to be added at downtown Columbia parking garage this fall

A downtown Columbia parking garage that has had at least eight suicides will be receiving steel window coverings this fall. Columbia’s city council voted in March to approve the $504,000 installation of side window panels at the Fifth and Walnut garage. It’s downtown’s tallest parking garage. Public Works spokesman John Ogan tells 939 the Eagle that a contractor has been selected and that steel window coverings will be placed on all openings on floors five through eight. That’s what the city has funding for now.
COLUMBIA, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joni Mitchell
939theeagle.com

Large mid-Missouri factory searching for workers today

A large employer in Callaway County wants to hire at least 20 new production technicians, and they’re holding a career fair at their Fulton plant today (Wednesday). Pittsburgh-based HarbisonWalker is the largest supplier of refractory products and services in North America: they’re conducting job screenings and on-site interviews until 6 pm at their plant on West St. Eunice street in Fulton. Job applicants should bring a copy of their resume.
kjluradio.com

Volunteers needed to honor memory of Tipton's hometown hero James Shipley

Volunteers are needed as one of Tipton’s hometown heroes is laid to rest. James Shipley was a Tipton native who served with the famed Tuskegee Airmen during World War II. He was a mechanic with the 332nd. Shipley passed away Thursday at the age of 99 and one organization plans to pay tribute to him.
TIPTON, MO
krcgtv.com

Fulton brick plant holds Career Fair during workforce shortage

FULTON — A Career Fair took place Wednesday at one of Callaway County’s largest employers. HarbisonWalker International officials wanted to hire at least 20 new employees at their brick plant in Fulton. HWI brick plant administrators offered market-leading compensation and competitive benefits to help overcome Missouri’s workforce shortage....
FULTON, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iguana#Poetry#Local Life#Exhibition Info#Havingfun
939theeagle.com

Boone County Fair to remain at current location

The outgoing Boone County fair board president announced Saturday that the fair will be staying at the fairgrounds on Oakland Gravel road in Columbia, an announcement that drew applause at the ham breakfast. Jeff Cook tells 939 the Eagle that this is where it needs to be. “Columbia Parks and...
abc17news.com

Flash flooding across Missouri and how to stay safe

Showers and storms have calmed down this afternoon across Mid-Missouri, but more stronger downpours and storms are expected once again overnight. When it comes to driving in flash floods, it really doesn’t take much to sweep a car off of its path and leave you stranded. Strong and prolonged...
MISSOURI STATE
northwestmoinfo.com

Missouri State Fair Preparing For Thousands Of Exhibitors

This year’s Missouri State Fair will be hosting thousands of exhibitors for animal competitions again this year. Mark Wolfe is the director of the Missouri State Fair. This year’s Missouri State Fair runs August 11th through the 21st in Sedalia.
MISSOURI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
939theeagle.com

UPDATE: Flash flooding warning extended for northern Boone County

UPDATE: The National Weather Service (NWS) has extended the flash flood warning for northern Boone County until 1:03 pm. Centralia, Hallsville, Harrisburg, Sturgeon and all of northern Boone County remain under a flash flood warning until 7:03 this (Tuesday) morning, due to heavy rain overnight. National Weather Service (NWS) St....
BOONE COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Health experts talk Opioid and Fentanyl crisis in Missouri

COLUMBIA, Mo (KMIZ) The opioid epidemic continues to spread across the state of Missouri, and experts say fentanyl use is becoming more wide spread. The Columbia Police Department said it has found trace amounts of fentanyl in nearly all illicit drugs, including cocaine, fake pills, and marijuana products. The Columbia/Boone County Health Department and CPD The post Health experts talk Opioid and Fentanyl crisis in Missouri appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
krcgtv.com

Accidental 911 call in Eugene leads to four arrests in Jefferson City

An accidental 911 call in Eugene lead to the arrests of four people in Jefferson City Wednesday morning. Sheriff John Wheeler sent a release on the arrests. In it, he said that on Wednesday at 4:51 am, a Cole County deputy went to the 10000 block of Old Highway 54 in Eugene to investigate after someone had called 911 and hung up the phone.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
Columbia Daily Tribune

Columbia Daily Tribune

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
223K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Columbia, MO from Columbia Daily Tribune.

 http://columbiatribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy