Holland, MI

Thousands without power following severe storms in West Michigan, including wide swath of Park Township

By Sentinel Staff
The Holland Sentinel
The Holland Sentinel
 3 days ago

HOLLAND — Over 80,000 Consumers Energy customers found themselves without power Sunday, July 24, following a severe round of storms that began in earnest shortly before 10 p.m. Saturday.

The storms continued throughout the night, with frequent lightning and claps of thunder, and high winds. A wide swath of Park Township was without power Sunday morning, with an estimated restoration time of 4:15 p.m. for 1,983 customers and an estimated restoration time of 6:15 p.m. for 720 others.

Consumers Energy said that by noon Sunday they had already restored power to 30,000 homes.

"Consumers Energy prepared for this nasty weather, and our crews will be responding all day today,” said Roger Curtis, Consumers Energy’s officer in charge for Sunday's power restoration work. “We appreciate the patience of our friends and neighbors, and we are committed to working around the clock to get the lights back on for everyone who counts on us as quickly as we can.”

Large branches were reported down on Waverly Avenue between Chicago Drive and Eighth Street in Holland, WOOD TV-8 reported. Numerous trees were down near Allendale near Grand Valley State University, and major flooding was reported in the Muskegon area.

According to Holland BPW's outage map, there were no outages Sunday. People are reminded to stay at least 25 feet away from down power lines and to be vigilant when outside with young children or pets. If down powerlines are noticed, Consumers Energy recommends calling them at 800-477-5050 or to call 911.

A beach hazards statement remains in effect through Sunday afternoon, with warnings of strong currents and high waves.

Holland residents can expect scattered thunderstorms throughout the morning, with a cloudy afternoon forecast.

This article originally appeared on The Holland Sentinel

