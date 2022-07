The St. Louis Cardinals are not having a fun start to their schedule in the second half of the 2022 MLB regular season, having lost two of their last three games. And now then will be headed to Canada to face the Toronto Blue Jays, but without two of their best players in and Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado because they both are not vaccinated against COVID-19.

