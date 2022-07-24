Severe Thunderstorm Watch cancelled – Flood Watch continues until noon CDT…
By Paul Dailey
The Severe Thunderstorm Watch for western portions of the Chicago area has been cancelled. Showers and thunderstorms are expected to continue as the primary convective band shifts slowly to the south. Heavy downpours in stronger storms could still cause localized flooding, so the Flood...
LAKE COUNTY, Ind. - A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued for parts of northwest Indiana Wednesday afternoon. The locations included Gary, Indiana, East Chicago, Indiana and Hobart, Indiana. The warning went into effect at about 3:45 p.m. CST, and expired at 4:45 p.m. CST. FOX 32 continues to track the...
STATEWIDE–Heavy rain could lead to flooding at times in southern and south-central Indiana today, according to the National Weather Service. “Many of those areas already had over four inches of rainfall Sunday night. Those same areas are going to receive over an inch or two again today and that could lead to flooding pretty quickly,” said Chad Swain, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.
HASTINGS, Neb. -- Severe weather has returned to central Nebraska, with Custer and Sherman Counties under severe thunderstorm warnings until 6:15 p.m. CT. At 5:38 p.m. CT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Mason City, approximately 24 miles southeast of Broken Bow, moving southeast at 35 mph. Golf ball-sized hail...
SEIBERT, Colo. — Drivers in eastern Colorado saw quite the sight during a round of severe weather Tuesday afternoon. Multiple drivers and storm chasers captured video of a tornado crossing Interstate 70 near Seibert in Kit Carson County. The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a Special Weather Statement Tuesday...
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Storms kicked off this July 23. A severe storm, shortly after midnight brought heavy rainfall to Lake and McHenry counties. A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Kane, Kendall, and DeKalb counties until 10 a.m. The National Weather Service confirms a tornado in south Naperville -- leaving snapped trees & minor roof damage. Additional information will be provided at a later time. Scattered storms through much of the morning with sunshine after that. More storms as we approach evening. Some of the storms this evening and tonight could be severe. See the severe risk graphic for those areas at MARGINAL, SLIGHT and ENHANCED risk levels. Heavy rain, damaging winds, hail are the threats. We can't rule out an isolated tornado.Showers and thunderstorms are likely through the morning on Sunday. Some sunshine, low 80s.We'll enjoy more comfortable temperatures through the upcoming week.StatsNormal- 85/67Friday- 90Today- 92Sunrise- 5:36amForecastToday: Scattered showers and thunderstorm this morning. Mostly sunny, hot and humid with a high of 92˚. Heat index around 100˚. Strong or severe storms are possible by evening.Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms, some could be severe. Low of 74˚.Sunday: Morning showers and thunderstorms, then some sunshine. High of 89˚.
TROY, Ohio (WCMH) — An EF1 tornado touched down in western Ohio during a line of powerful storms moving through the state Saturday. According to the National Weather Service (NWS), the tornado touched down in Troy, Miami County, at approximately 10:45 a.m. and lasted for three minutes, tearing a swath of damage approximately 1.8 miles long.
COLORADO SPRINGS — Flooded roadways and standing water have been reported across southern Colorado on Tuesday, causing major backups and dangerous conditions for drivers in El Paso and Pueblo counties. Near Fargo’s Pizza on Platte Avenue, a car became trapped in flood waters, with emergency crews responding to assist...
CALMAR, Iowa (KCRG) - Severe thunderstorms late on Saturday night caused wind damage in parts of eastern Iowa, particularly in far northeast Iowa. Lines of strong to severe thunderstorms moved across portions of the state late on Saturday night into early Sunday morning. Portions of Winneshiek and Allamakee Counties were some of the hardest hit areas, with numerous reports of damage to trees and some buildings.
After mostly dry weather on Monday, typical summer chances for afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms return to the forecast on Tuesday. The Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins areas have a 30-40% chance for rain on Tuesday and a similar chance on Wednesday. By early evening both days, most of the thunderstorm activity should be on the Eastern Plains where a couple storms could be severe with large hail and/or damaging wind. No severe weather is expected in the metro area.
(Minneapolis, MN) -- There was at least one tornado touchdown in Minnesota during the storms that moved across the state on Saturday. The National Weather Service says there was an EF-Zero tornado in Houston county just north of the town of Houston at 3:00 p-m. It had a peak wind gust of 81 miles an hour. It was almost four-and-a-half-miles long and 40-yards wide. There were no injuries or deaths from the tornado, but there was some damage to a barn, trees, and crops. The storm also produced torrential rain in southeastern Minnesota with almost five-and-a-half-inches in Lansing and more than four-and-a-half-inches in Wykoff.
The National Weather Service issued a Flash Flood Warning for multiple counties late Saturday night. The National Weather Service issued a Tornado Warning for Dodge County. The warning expired at 11pm. The warning was issued following severe weather throughout the evening. Several severe thunderstorm warnings were issued. Click here for the list. The storms have already knocked out power to more than ten-thousand utility customers. Click here for the We Energies outage map and here for Alliant Energy outage map.
July 23, 2022 – Washington Co., WI – The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch until 11 p.m. for Washington County, Dodge, Ozaukee, Waukesha and the rest of southeastern Wisconsin. Click HERE to see the most current radar. Forecast from the National Weather Service:. A...
(FOX 2) - Severe Thunderstorm Warnings have expired for Livingston County, but we're not done with the rain yet. Heavy rain is moving through Oakland and Wayne counties overnight with wind gusting up to 30 mph. Isolated storms will take us through Sunday morning too. Hot and humid conditions Sunday...
Thousands woke up without power Sunday morning after severe weather hit southeast Wisconsin overnight. The We Energies Power Outage map showed over 13,500 people in the FOX6 viewing area without power as of 6:30 a.m. Sunday morning. The biggest outages seem to be located near Hubertus and the Lannon-Butler areas.
UNDATED -- The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for part of Minnesota. The watch is in effect until 2:00 p.m. and includes the area just to the south of St. Cloud. Round 1 of 2 severe thunderstorm threats today. Wind, hail, and lightning are the primary...
NAPERVILLE, Ill. (WTVO) — Humidity has brought severe storms to Northern Illinois, and one Chicago suburb has been left with severe damage. A tornado touched down in Naperville Saturday. It had peak winds estimated at 80 miles per hour, and a second confirmed tornado had peak winds around 70 miles per hour. The storms were […]
MADISON, Wis. — Over 3,300 Alliant Energy customers are still without power in Wisconsin after severe thunderstorms moved through the state Saturday. The majority of the outages are in the middle of the state, with over 3,000 customers in the dark in Winnebago County, according to the provider’s website as of 4 p.m. Sunday. The outages have decreased from a...
SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> The Southern California Weather Force has issued a Weather Watch for Monday through Friday for the mountains and high and low deserts. A couple of easterly waves of monsoon moisture coming back in the forecast, bringing a ridge of high pressure over...
ROCHESTER, Minn. — Strong storm cells launched straight-line winds and dropped hail as the moved across southeastern Minnesota late morning and early afternoon Saturday. In Renville County, winds gusting up to 65 mph ripped trees from the ground in communities like Olivia and Buffalo Lake, while Olmstead County also reported major tree damage. KARE 11 news partner KTTC in Rochester shared pictures of framing on a construction site that was knocked down by the storm.
Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Storm Prediction Center has outlined the northern half of our area in a Slight Risk for severe weather Sunday night into Monday morning. A Slight Risk is a two out of five on the severe weather scale. The Setup:. Yet another cold front will...
