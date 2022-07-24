ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cook County, IL

Severe Thunderstorm Watch cancelled – Flood Watch continues until noon CDT…

By Paul Dailey
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Severe Thunderstorm Watch for western portions of the Chicago area has been cancelled. Showers and thunderstorms are expected to continue as the primary convective band shifts slowly to the south. Heavy downpours in stronger storms could still cause localized flooding, so the Flood...

