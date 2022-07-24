ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford, CT

Hartford’s Main St. experiences second shooting within 18 hours

By Michael Sicoli
 3 days ago

HARTFORD, Conn (WTNH) – Hartford’s Main Street was home to another shooting, marking the second such incident in 18 hours.

Hartford police said they responded to a ShotSpotter activation at around 2:27 a.m. at 3229 Main Street. Police said they found evidence of gunfire upon arrival.

A call to dispatch from a nearby hospital informed police of a man in his 40s being treated for a gunshot wound. He was listed in stable condition.

The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions is actively investigating the case. Anyone with any information regarding the case is asked to call the HPD Tip Line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).

