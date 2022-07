Last time, I talked about Dontrez Styles and discussed the impact he made for the Tar Heels in the NCAA tournament. While what Styles did was impressive, he wasn’t the only bench player who delivered some big minutes. In the national championship versus Kansas, there was only one non-Iron Five member that Hubert Davis trusted to receive extended burn, and that was Puff Johnson.

