IN Focus: State lawmakers discuss abortion access, inflation relief ahead of special session

Today, Indiana Lawmakers will meet for a special session to talk about inflation and placing restrictions on abortions. This morning, political expert Abdul-Hakim Shabazz discuss what is expected from today's meeting and what happens moving forward.
The 2022 Indiana State Fair kicks off this Friday! It promises 18 days of fun for the whole family, including more than 100 free things to do once you’re there. Anna Whelchel with the Indiana State Fair Commission shares what this year’s fair has to offer.
INDIANAPOLIS — Melissa St. John a board member of the Indiana Conference for Women stopped by the studio to share with Jillian and Ryan what women can except at this year’s conference. The Indiana Conference for Women returns for its 11th year on November 1st at the JW Marriott.
INDIANAPOLIS — Denisha Ferguson the creator and CEO of Indiana Fashion Week brought along two young, local designers, Mya and Tiera Hollanquest. Mya and Tiera share how they got interested in fashion and how they are taking part in Indiana Fashion Week. To learn more Indiana Fashion Week visit...
INDIANAPOLIS — Dan Fahrner the CEO of Hi & Mighty Distillery and Jamie Fahrner their General Manager stopped by to share their new canned cocktail. The Lemon Shake-Up canned cocktail will be launching at the 2022 Indiana State Fair. To learn more about Hi & Mighty Distillery visit drinkhiandmighty.com.
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Fashion Week was created for the thousands of Hoosier creatives who want to be part of the fashion industry, Creator and CEO Denisha Ferguson said. “It was like, you know what, let’s actually build Indiana Fashion Week here to be a platform and resource for them,” she said. “So it’s this week.”
INDIANAPOLIS – Monday is likely to be no more than a quick break from rainy weather across Central Indiana as we eye our next system currently to the west. This will be quick-hitter, but has the potential to drop a substantial amount of rain on a portion of the state.
Steady rain and a few storms are now falling south of Indianapolis! It appears that the southern 1/2 (not including downtown) of the state wins in the beneficial rains but some flooding will be likely, especially south of Bloomington. Some showers should make their way to Indianapolis, but totals will remain quite low.
LOCKHART, Texas (KXAN) — A bright fireball streaking across the Sunday night sky dazzled Central Texas residents whose home security cameras captured the rare sighting. The American Meteor Society (AMS), a nonprofit that tracks meteor astronomy, received at least 219 reports of people seeing the fireball Sunday mostly in Texas, but some even spotted it in such states as Oklahoma and Louisiana.
INDIANAPOLIS – A significant amount of rain fell across parts of the Midwest overnight and through the first half of today. We could use the rain here in Indiana with drought conditions still impacting the state, but unfortunately only a small portion picked up anything of substance. Despite this, dreary weather was widespread and thus far has kept high temperatures in the mid 70s for only the second time this summer.
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Fashion Week begins today, and couple who creates handmade, sustainable clothing has two shows coming up this week. Clothing line Stalph by WaZeil & UaZit will be featured in Thursday’s Fashion Travel Downtown Tour show, which takes place on Monument Circle from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
INDIANAPOLIS – Southwestern Indiana is seeing some much-needed rainfall. Here in Indy, we won’t see much rainfall today. There is a sharp cut-off of where rain will fall for the rest of today. It will, however, be dreary and cloudy for the rest of today. Rainfall so far,...
