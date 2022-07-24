Storm Damage Reports

(Area) High winds uprooted trees in west central Iowa on Saturday.

The National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska, reported large trees down in the Harrison County town of Mondamin destroying two houses. The weather service says 70-miles-per-hour wind gusts two miles northwest of Little Sioux. A 63-mile-per-hour wind gust was reported four miles south of Harlan, a 59-mile-per-hour wind gust was reported two miles west of Woodbind, and a 69-mile-per-hour wind gust was reported one mile west of Denison. Additionally, entire trees are down in Lake View, causing power outages.

Shelby County Emergency Management Coordinator Alex London released the following statement to KSOM/KS95 News: At around 8:25 PM tonight, Shelby County was placed in a severe thunderstorm warning with a special weather statement for the communities of Shelby, Tennant, and Harlan to shelter in place as there were indications of strait line winds reaching 80 mph with this storm that would be affecting these areas. The storm sirens were sounded in these towns and Elk Horn as it passed through the county. The only damage reported so far is trees and debris in the roadway throughout the county, and crews are working on cleaning it up and restoring power to areas with no power.