Paris Saint-Germain are finally close to finalising a deal to sign Renato Sanches from LOSC Lille, 90min understands,. Sanches had long been linked with a move to AC Milan this summer, with the club having hoped to have confirmed the signing of both the midfielder and his Lille teammate Sven Botman in June. However, talks stalled between Milan and both players, and they have now seemingly missed out on both - Botman joined Newcastle United earlier in the month.

SOCCER ・ 1 DAY AGO