Colorado Springs, CO

Car destroyed after hitting construction equipment overnight

By Patrick Nelson
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado
 3 days ago
While the exact cause of the crash remains under investigation, first reponders tell News5 two people were pulled from the wreckage and were transported to the hospital.

COLORADO SPRINGS — A car with two people inside was destroyed when it crashed into parked construction equipment overnight. The crash happened on Beverly Street near Austin Bluffs late Saturday night.

Firefighters with the Colorado Springs Fire Department who were on the scene tell News5 the two people pulled from the wreck were transported to the hospital by ambulance.

The large excavating equipment that the car hit was parked overnight and is being used to do some construction in a nearby parking lot.

The cause of this crash remains under investigation.

KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado

Read the latest Colorado Springs, Colorado news and weather from KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado, updated throughout the day.

