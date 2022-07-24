ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boothbay, ME

Organ concert at All Saints July 30

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll Saints by-the-Sea is pleased to present an organ recital by Henry Lowe at 4 p.m. on Saturday, July 30. Mr. Lowe is a world renown organist having performed at St. Paul’s Cathedral in London, Notre Dame in Paris and venues in Germany and the Netherlands. During his long career as...

Final summer morning Labyrinth Walk Aug. 11

You are cordially invited to join us for our final summer morning labyrinth walk on Thursday, Aug. 11 at 11 a.m. as we can walk the Labyrinth in the Field together. The majestic stone labyrinth is located on the grounds of Edgecomb Community Church. Labyrinth walking is an ancient practice...
EDGECOMB, ME
Former keeper returns for duty on Burnt Island

During our two weeks at Burnt Island we met many people, many of which were families visiting the Boothbay region from all over the country. We met people from Oklahoma to Florida, to people who live only an hour away from us in our small upstate New York town. Most every person was thrilled to see the house door open, while we greeted them from the front porch, and when asked if they would like to see the inside, and go up the tower, the usual response was "yes that would be incredible, we had no idea that the house or tower would be open today!" They would just stop by to enjoy the beauty of the island and to take pictures of the scenery, so seeing inside and having us there to answer questions was a real treat. Some visitors would say they had been here several times before (especially during COVID) but no one was on the island to show them the Museum or tower.
BOOTHBAY, ME
Portland Stage and Maine State Music Theatre team up

Maine State Music Theatre and Portland Stage will once again team up to present a co-production of “Smoke on the Mountain” Aug. 2-28. The show tells the hilarious and heartwarming story of a Saturday Night Gospel Sing at a country church in North Carolina’s Smoky Mountains in 1938. The show features two dozen rousing bluegrass songs played and sung by the Sanders Family, a traveling group making its return to performing after a five-year hiatus.
PORTLAND, ME
Damariscotta Pumpkinfest & Regatta announces the Paris Pierpont Memorial Scholarship for EMS training

In memory of and tribute to Paris Pierpont, whose aspiration was to become an EMT and nurse, the Damariscotta Pumpkinfest & Regatta has announced the creation of a scholarship fund to help others achieve that goal. The Paris Pierpont Memorial Scholarship will provide financial assistance to awarded individuals enrolled in EMT, AEMT, or the Paramedic programs offered by United Training Center in Maine, and who will serve in Lincoln County.
LINCOLN COUNTY, ME
8/5: Boothbay Region Maritime Foundation Photo Show

The Boothbay Region Maritime Foundation Research Collection Photo Show. The collection is currently on display in the Great Room. Boothbay’s rich fishing history is on display in an exhibit of historic and contemporary photographs at Boothbay Harbor Memorial Library. The exhibit is drawn from a research collection of fishing-related photographs from various organizations and community members and hosted in an online database. The Boothbay Regional Maritime Foundation (BRMF) was formed in 2018 to preserve working waterfront but also to educate the public on the region’s important maritime history. As part of this effort, the foundation has collaborated with the Boothbay Region Historical Society (BRHS) and the Penobscot Marine Museum (PMM) to build a research collection of photographs and make them available to the public. Photos from the Historical Society collection have been digitized as well as hundreds of photos and negatives from the Department of Marine Resources, historical photos from BHML and the Boothbay Register and many individuals.
BOOTHBAY, ME
The Strand in 1948

This photo is how I remember Boothbay Harbor's Strand Theater on Townsend Avenue in my 30 years here before it burnt. The lighting and symmetry made it appear grand, and it was. It looked to my young self like a Mayan or Greek temple. It was laid out with an eye to giving a sense of grandeur: to walk up the flight of steps; go into the foyer with the glittering popcorn machine, yummy candy counter, formal ticket booth, and ticket taker by the door; and then into the vast seat and curtained screen area. It was a very pleasant gauntlet.
BOOTHBAY HARBOR, ME
Marlyn A. Schopper

Marlyn August "Gus" Schopper, 85, of Southport died at home July 12, 2022 after a long battle with cancer. He was born at home on Jan. 11, 1937 in Rib Lake, Wisconsin. Gus was a U.S. Navy veteran, joining the service right out of high school, who attained the rank of E9 (ETMC) electronics technician.
SOUTHPORT, ME
An evening to celebrate and support conservation

Tickets are now available for Boothbay Region Land Trust’s summer fundraising event--Celebrate! Signs of Conservation. This event will take place under the tent at Oak Point Farm on Thursday, August 4 from 5:30-9pm. The event will feature live music and dancing, a special auction of retired BRLT preserve signs, as well as delicious food and cocktails. Come out for an unforgeable evening on the beautiful shores of Hodgdon Cove all in support of land conservation and public access!
BOOTHBAY, ME
Bayville Buzz

Fourth of July thanks continued ... first to the Merrills who (once again) set up the Community House for the BVI meeting. That job will be a bit easier going forward, thanks to our wonderful new ping pong table. Speaking of the Community House, stop by and see what you think. It – along with our beloved Post Office – are in need of a new roof. We are considering doing away with some or all of the existing skylights and currently, there is cardboard over them so that you can see how it would look with all removed. Wrapping up the Fourth thanks – kudos to the cookout crew! Tasty dogs, chips, two kinds of chips (with ridges was the runaway winner), ice tea and lemonade all served with laughs from Captain Spence and numerous others. Thank you to all! It appears The Village is gearing up for this weekend's battles as hot dog consumption was down – even though there may have been a record turnout! Everyone made sure to to exceed their caloric intake as all are hoping July 30 is the day they play their best games or beat their personal bests.
BAYVILLE, ME
BHYC Regatta and Shipyard Cup Classics Challenge results

The 48th Boothbay Harbor Yacht Club (BHYC) Regatta and Shipyard Cup Classics Challenge fleets provided a breathtaking scene Saturday, July 23 as the over 60 classic and modern racing boats sailed under clear blue skies across Boothbay to their starting lines. With moderate breezes, Day One provided enjoyable racing conditions for the fleets and a remarkable sight for dozens of spectator boats also out on the water. Weather on Day Two, Sunday, July 24, was moderate at the start and built to a strong breeze in the 19-20 knot range with some higher gusts created challenging conditions for racers.
BOOTHBAY, ME
History comes to life through Lincoln Theater's MidCoast Film Fest

The Lincoln Theater’s very own film festival, The MidCoast Film Fest, is taking place this weekend beginning Friday, July 29 and continuing through Sunday, July 31. This season, the historic Lincoln Theater will screen eighteen original films, ranging from feature length, shorts, and documentaries, that are all based on a true story. History comes to life on the big screen!
LINCOLN, ME
Fall sports physicals

Nurse practitioner Anne Barker will be at the Boothbay Region school health center Aug. 8 and 9 from 8 a.m. to noon for sports physicals. Students that need to have a physical for participating in fall sports need to call Mindy, 633-1934, to make an appointment.
BOOTHBAY, ME
July 27 update: Midcoast adds 21 new COVID-19 cases

AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
MAINE STATE
Midcoast Sports Hall of Fame 2022 inductees announced

The Midcoast Sports Hall of Fame will recognize eight more inductees at the annual Induction Banquet. The Banquet will be held Saturday, Oct. 8 at the Rockland Elks Club. For ticket information contact Dave Ames at damesref@tidewater.net or call 789-5118. This year’s inductees include:. Matt Breen. Matt was a...
ROCKLAND, ME
Edgecomb still mulling Community Resilience Program membership

After two weeks of researching Gov. Janet Mills’ Community Resilience Program, Edgecomb selectmen still want more time before making a decision. On July 25, selectmen decided to wait prior to sending a letter of support identifying Sunrise Ecologic of Boothbay as the town’s service provider in the state’s program designed to fight climate change.
EDGECOMB, ME
Return the picnic tables?

Would it be possible for the town or whoever is in charge to bring some of the picnic tables back to the Common. I have heard that more visitors would enjoy the Farmers’ Market if there would be places to rest while collecting the lovely goods, like it used to be. It would benefit the farmers as well the community. Thanks.
BOOTHBAY, ME
Celebration of Life for Ron Richardson

A Celebration of Life service for Ronald “Ron” Richardson of West Boothbay Harbor, who died June 24, will be held Sunday, July 31 at 6 p.m. at American Legion Post 36, Boothbay.
BOOTHBAY, ME
Wrong figures

Last week’s Boothbay Register article highlighted a lot coverage disagreement between Waterfront Preservation and our abutter, the Doyles. The Doyles’ attorney repeated the claim that our approved site plan contains 62% lot coverage. Our landscape architect has calculated the lot coverage for our site plan number at 29.4% (reduced from 98% of the Cap’n Fish Motel). It appears the Doyles are mistakenly including the large concrete piers over the water in their calculation.
BOOTHBAY, ME
Antique Auto Day draws about 40 vehicles

The Boothbay Railway Village Museum hosted the Maine Obsolete Auto League for the annual Antique Auto Day on Saturday, July 23. Approximately 40 vehicles participated and attendees enjoyed looking over the vehicles while they were parked in the Village’s infield. Photographer Bob Crink, a former worker for Chevrolet Engineering,...
BOOTHBAY, ME
Taxes vex public, selectmen

Boothbay Harbor’s town-wide revaluation is complete and notices have been sent out to property owners to review changes in their taxes. Town Manager Julia Latter said July 25 that assessors are meeting with property owners to talk about the process and how individual properties have been affected by the changes. Anyone with questions can schedule a Zoom call, phone call or in-person meeting with the assessors through July 28.
BOOTHBAY, ME

