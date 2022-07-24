Organ concert at All Saints July 30

During our two weeks at Burnt Island we met many people, many of which were families visiting the Boothbay region from all over the country. We met people from Oklahoma to Florida, to people who live only an hour away from us in our small upstate New York town. Most every person was thrilled to see the house door open, while we greeted them from the front porch, and when asked if they would like to see the inside, and go up the tower, the usual response was "yes that would be incredible, we had no idea that the house or tower would be open today!" They would just stop by to enjoy the beauty of the island and to take pictures of the scenery, so seeing inside and having us there to answer questions was a real treat. Some visitors would say they had been here several times before (especially during COVID) but no one was on the island to show them the Museum or tower.
Comments / 0