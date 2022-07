MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Tuesday was marked by scattered clouds, warmer temperatures, and fewer showers and storms. This trend looks to continue for Wednesday. Any showers that develop Tuesday evening will quickly come to and end around or just after sunset. Temperatures will remain warm through the evening hovering in the 80s. Overnight lows will bottom out in the middle and upper 70s with lower 80s along the immediate coast.

MOBILE, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO