ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

My Top Renewable Energy Stock to Buy Right Now

By Reuben Gregg Brewer
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 3 days ago

If there's one thing that the current energy problems facing nations around the world have proven, it's that the world is nowhere near ready to get rid of oil or natural gas. The shift toward cleaner alternatives, like solar and wind, will likely take decades. In that scenario, TotalEnergies (NYSE: TTE) is charting a solid path forward and high energy prices today could make the integrated oil major's trip quicker and easier.

The big clean energy plan

TotalEnergies announced in 2020 that it was looking to shift its business in a cleaner direction, which was not unique, given that energy industry peers BP and Shell also declared the same thing. TotalEnergies' plan involves limiting oil investments to only its best opportunities, investing more heavily in natural gas, and materially expanding its clean energy business.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01hxTj_0gqyen2m00

Image source: Getty Images.

To put some numbers on that, the goal is for oil to fall from 55% of the business in 2019 to 35% in 2030, including 5% from biofuels. Natural gas will increase from 40% to 50% over the same span. But the really big change is on the clean energy front, where TotalEnergies is looking to triple the size of its electricity division from 5% of the overall business to 15%. That said, this is all driven by a plan to grow, so the business in 2030 is expected to be larger than the business in 2019.

So far, integrated energy giant TotalEnergies has been making a lot of deals to live up to this big-picture promise. More are likely to come. But the reason why TotalEnergies gets my nod today over Enbridge (NYSE: ENB) -- a Canadian midstream energy company I own that is also expanding into clean power (for example, it is building wind farms in Europe) -- is that the fundamentals of the oil-producing business (TotalEnergies' core) and the pipeline sector (Enbridge's main source of cash flow) are very different.

A potentially big boost

Enbridge charges tolls for the use of its pipelines. The natural gas utility it owns and its clean energy operations are regulated or contract-driven. Thus, the cash flows Enbridge generates are fairly consistent over time. That's a great thing, and it helps to support the company's generous and long-growing dividend (27 annual dividend increases and counting) and current 6.5% dividend yield . But there's limited upside to its cash flows, so it has to take a slow and steady approach to its capital investment plans.

Cash flows at TotalEnergies, on the other hand, are directly tied to what's going on in the oil and natural gas markets. Higher commodity prices lead to materially higher profits. And right now, energy prices are elevated. In the first quarter of 2022, TotalEnergies reported adjusted net income that was just shy of $9 billion, up from roughly $3 billion a year earlier. That's a huge change driven by rising oil and gas prices.

The company witnessed material improvements across its business, with only the relatively tiny marketing operation (around 3% of business segment operating income) seeing a 4% decline in the most recent quarter. The trends supporting these results, including a supply/demand mismatch and geopolitical tensions, appear likely to continue for longer.

In other words, TotalEnergies is generating outsized cash flows today. This is at a time when many clean energy companies have seen their share prices heading lower. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has fallen 40% from its early 2021 highs. TotalEnergies could easily use its current success to buy discounted businesses in the clean energy or electricity space.

That would put what will likely be temporary cash flows to good use and speed up the company's long-term clean energy transition. A win-win. And since oil prices are notoriously volatile, it would be a better use of cash than plumping up the dividend to unsustainable levels or simply buying back stock, which doesn't do much for the long-term health of a business. Debt reduction could be a solid alternative, but even here, the benefit would be added financial flexibility to invest down the road.

Worth a close look for an all-of-the-above strategy

TotalEnergies isn't a slam dunk for any investor, given the cyclical nature of the energy industry. Today's good times will eventually fade. But if you want some energy exposure and like the direction TotalEnergies is heading, the current industry upturn could help it reach its long-term clean energy goals more quickly and, perhaps, more easily.

Conservative types will probably prefer a slower and more consistent industry name like Enbridge. However, with a generous 5.6% dividend yield and exceptionally strong results today, TotalEnergies looks like it has the wind at its back at a very opportune moment.

10 stocks we like better than TotalEnergies
When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor , has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and TotalEnergies wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 2, 2022

Reuben Gregg Brewer has positions in Enbridge and TotalEnergies. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Enbridge. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 1

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Renewable Energy#Green Energy#Energy Companies#Stock#Gas Prices#Totalenergies#Bp#Shell
Carscoops

Jeep’s Plant Closure Could Signal The End Of The Joint Venture Era In China

Recent news of Stellantis closing its only operating Jeep production facility in China surprised the automotive world just days ago. While the automaker will continue to sell Jeep products in the country, the shift to an import-only model is telling. It could very well mark the end of the joint-venture era as automakers know it in China, the world’s largest market.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Enbridge
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Clean Energy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Salon

Big Oil was quick to jack up gas prices at the pump but slow to drop them: report

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Over the past four months, Big Oil has rushed to raise gasoline prices — sometimes charging far more at the pump than the increased cost of oil would warrant— a nd dawdled to lower them when crude's valuation declined, according to a new analysis released Monday by the progressive watchdog group Accountable.US.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Retirement Daily

Stocks vs. Cash: Safe Investments in Retirement

"The sky is falling!" "Recession is guaranteed!" "The markets are having a fire sale but it’s too dangerous to buy!" The headlines are good at generating fear and unease. Understandably, it’s a significant fire causing the sale: Rising interest rates, inflation, a war in Ukraine, supply chain challenges and a lingering pandemic are all noteworthy crises! If you listen to chicken little, it’s Armageddon! This time is different!
STOCKS
tipranks.com

Oil Companies Flying High but Facing an Unprecedented Future

Oil companies are experiencing a renewed high in the markets, supported by energy prices rising to seven-year highs. Exxon Mobil (XOM), Chevron Corp (CVX), and BP (BP) are some of the stocks flying high amid the energy boom on renewed economic activity post-pandemic. Strong energy demand should continue to be...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Freethink

This portable wind turbine folds up and fits in your backpack

Wind is a big industry. In the U.S., wind is responsible for producing more than 9% of all electricity, and it’s doing so at rates more than 20% cheaper compared to 2010. The natural energy source is big business in physical terms, too: On sprawling wind farms across the nation, turbines tower more than 280 feet into the sky where they exploit the stronger winds found at higher altitudes.
INDUSTRY
rigzone.com

Over A Quarter Of Turbines Installed On Formosa 2 Wind Farm

Taiwan's Formosa 2 offshore wind farm has passed two significant construction milestones, completing the installation of twelve turbines, and transmitting power to the national grid. — Taiwan’s Formosa 2 offshore wind farm has passed two significant construction milestones, completing the installation of twelve turbines, and transmitting power to the national grid.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
204K+
Followers
100K+
Post
96M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy