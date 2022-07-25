ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Storms clear out; drier weather moves in

By Scott Sabol
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 5 days ago

Editor’s Note: The forecast below has been updated and is no longer active. Please click here for the latest weather conditions.

CLEVELAND (WJW) — After a rocky night, all severe weather warnings and watch have expired.

Several counties were under storm watches and warnings overnight Sunday.

According to the National Weather Service, winds were expected to reach up to 70 miles per hour at times.

At one point, thousands of FirstEnergy customers were without power. Including 8,000 in Cuyahoga County. Power for some has been restored. But many remain in the dark.

The rain and storms will continue to move south and out of the area before drier weather moves in early Monday morning.

All of the rain could lead to localized flooding.

We’re drying out Monday and Tuesday as some comfortable air takes over. Dew points will fall back into the 50s by Tuesday. Warming back up by mid-week with our next chance for showers and storms.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IYeLb_0gqydlJX00

Here’s the latest 8-day forecast:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0u4Z9X_0gqydlJX00

Stay with FOX 8 News and fox8.com for the latest weather forecast.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

