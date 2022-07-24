French Grand Prix: Live updates from race as Charles Leclerc starts on pole ahead of Max Verstappen

Toto Wolff has conceded that he "can't help" Nyck de Vries in his search for a Formula 1 seat and says Mercedes "may need to let him go". De Vries, 27, is a highly-rated driver who has Formula E and Formula 2 titles under his belt, and he got a chance to shine in his role as Mercedes reserve at the French GP when filling in for Lewis Hamilton in first practice.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO