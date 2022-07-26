Belmont police arrest man accused of deadly hit-and-run; given $2M bond

BELMONT, N.C. — Belmont police have arrested the man suspected of hitting and killing a woman who was walking with her husband Saturday, and then leaving the scene.

Just before midnight on Monday night, police said they found a truck matching the description of the one in the crash while officers were canvassing neighborhoods in the area. Officers talked with the truck’s owner, 22-year-old Jacob John Valdez, and said he admitted to hitting the woman and knocking over her husband.

Jacob John Valdez Police seized the truck and arrested Valdez, charging him with involuntary manslaughter and two counts of felony hit and run causing serious injury or death, investigators said. (Gaston County Sheriff's Office)

Police seized the truck and arrested Valdez, charging him with involuntary manslaughter and two counts of felony hit-and-run causing serious injury or death, investigators said.

He was taken to the Gaston County jail and given a bond of $2 million.

The man hurt in the crash told Channel 9 it was his wife who was killed when the truck ran off the road Saturday night.

The Belmont Police Department said a truck heading west on Catawba Street veered off to the right side of the road and collided with the man and woman at around 9:30 p.m. The two were walking in the bike lane when they were hit, authorities said.

Sean, Christian Beaty (WSOC)

Sean said the truck’s mirror knocked him down before the truck hit his wife. According to police, the driver of the truck then left the scene.

Christian Beaty, 22, died at the scene, police said. Her husband, Sean Beatty, was treated and expected to recover from his injuries.

“We got some justice,” said Chris Peterson, Christian Beaty’s stepfather.

Beatty told Channel 9′s Ken Lemon on Tuesday that he and her stepfather can forgive Valdez, but that they want to know why the truck went off the road, hit her and kept going.

Family members got word of the arrest late Monday night.

“I just wrapped my arms around him, and I said praise the Lord,” Peterson said.

“I said ‘Praise God’ because he had answered so many prayers,” Sean Beatty said.

Sean Beaty said he wants Valdez to answer a question.

“What was going through his head when it happened and after it happened?” Sean Beatty said.

Peterson said he needs to know why the truck didn’t stop.

“Was he drinking and driving?” Peterson asked. “Was it intentional? Because to me, it really did look intentional.”

On Monday, Belmont police released a short video of what authorities believed was the truck that hit the couple.

‘I have to figure out how to do everything with half of me gone’

Beaty’s stepfather told Channel 9 he tried to perform CPR on her, but she was hurt too severely.

Sean Beaty said the couple had been making plans for a vacation next year to make up for the honeymoon they didn’t get to go on three years ago. He said now, he’s lost half of himself in the most tragic way.

“There were no brake lights. There was no remorse. It just peeled out as fast as it came in,” he said. “I have to figure out how to do everything with half of me gone.”

Before Valdez’s arrest, Christian Beatty’s family was pleading for help. They said there was no way the driver could have hit both of them without realizing it.

“Please tell the police,” Christian Beaty’s sister, Caitlyn Young, said. “I want justice for my sister. I want to be able to see her again, to hug her again, but someone took that away from me.”

“It’s not going to bring her back. It’s not going to make things easier, but it’s what she deserves,” Sean Beaty said.

Anyone with more information about the crash is asked to call Traffic Sergeant Cody Willett at 704-825-3792.

