My Top Renewable Energy Stock to Buy Right Now

Data Cloud provider Snowflake (NASDAQ: SNOW) stock has tanked (-57%) on the year. The enterprise data warehouse systems provider enables analytics and reporting to generate business intelligence. The Company is thriving despite macroeconomic conditions. The CEO has stated that larger headwinds like inflation and supply chain disruptions warrant the need for Snowflake's solutions. It's Data Cloud enables clients to consolidate all data into a single source of truth utilizing artificial intelligence (AI) to deliver business insights, improve efficiencies, and build data driven applications. While growth has slowed from triple digit percentage, the Company is growing its top line at 84%. Its remaining performance obligations (RPO) rose 82% to $2.6 billion and net retention rate hit 174%. The differentiation with Snowflake is its data silo solution through warehouse-as-a-service (WAAS) to enable machine learning and data science workloads and full-scale mobilization of data for predictive analytics like a C3.ai (NYSE: AI). The Company has grown its Snowflake partners network by 48% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) growth to over 425. Snowflake has over $5 billion in cash and no debt. One of its pharmaceutical clients has estimated that Snowflake will improve their time to market for a new drug by three years. Prudent investors looking for exposure in best-in-class enterprise data warehouse solutions can watch for opportunistic pullbacks in shares of Snowflake.

STOCKS ・ 3 DAYS AGO