ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

My Top Renewable Energy Stock to Buy Right Now

By Reuben Gregg Brewer
Motley Fool
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe transition toward clean energy is likely to take decades. High oil prices are leading to robust profits for oil companies like TotalEnergies. The extra cash TotalEnergies is raking in today could be put to good use preparing for tomorrow. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...

www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

3 Capital Markets Stocks to Buy Before the Market Recovers

The S&P 500 is off to its worst start to a year in 50 years. Tradeweb Markets, Focus Financial Partners, and Charles Schwab are three good options for taking advantage. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Stocks and 1 ETF That I Am Bullish on Right Now

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Today's video focuses on three stocks that have...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Renewable Energy#Green Energy#Energy Companies#Alternative Energy#Gas Prices#Totalenergies#Bp#Shell
Motley Fool

1 Growth Stock Down 93% That Could Soar, According to Wall Street

GoPro stock has fallen by 93% since 2014 as its business struggled to evolve. GoPro is changing the way it sells its cameras to keep a larger slice of the profits. The company has added new subscription-based revenue streams that are growing quickly. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why the CEO of This Buffett Stock Is Playing the Long Game

After a record first quarter, RH is guiding for sales declines. However, management is not lowering prices to boost sales. Instead, it's looking to maintain the upscale power of its brand. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Enbridge
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Clean Energy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Motley Fool

How Bear Markets Can Be Like Black Friday for Value Investors

Bear markets occur when the major indexes drop by at least 20% from their previous highs. Your cost basis is the average per-share price you've paid for a stock. Dollar-cost averaging can hedge against trying to time the market. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

How Far Could the Nasdaq Plunge? Here's Why 8,000 Is a Reasonable Target

The widely followed Nasdaq has lost as much as 34% since hitting an all-time high in November. A number of factors indicate a significant move lower may still await the Nasdaq Composite. Despite an abundance of bad news, big market declines are the ideal time for patient investors to put...
STOCKS
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Walmart, General Motors, Polaris and more

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:. Walmart (WMT) – Walmart slumped 9.5% in the premarket after cutting its outlook for the current quarter and full year. The retail giant said higher prices for food and fuel are prompting consumers to cut back, and it's had to cut prices at its stores to reduce excess inventory. Other retail stocks fell during premarket trading in the wake of the Walmart warning, including a 3.6% drop for Amazon (AMZN), 5.2% for Target (TGT) and 2.5% for Home Depot (HD).
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why Shopify Stock Rallied on Wednesday

Shopify's second-quarter performance wasn't as bad as some shareholders had feared. The results came in the wake of job cuts that had investors bracing for the worst. Shopify is positioning the company for a changing e-commerce landscape. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Pzena Investment

Read the most recent pitches from players about PZN. Find the members with the highest scoring picks in PZN. See what the Wall Street professionals think, according to their public statements and filings.
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

Snowflake Stock May Have Stopped Falling

Data Cloud provider Snowflake (NASDAQ: SNOW) stock has tanked (-57%) on the year. The enterprise data warehouse systems provider enables analytics and reporting to generate business intelligence. The Company is thriving despite macroeconomic conditions. The CEO has stated that larger headwinds like inflation and supply chain disruptions warrant the need for Snowflake's solutions. It's Data Cloud enables clients to consolidate all data into a single source of truth utilizing artificial intelligence (AI) to deliver business insights, improve efficiencies, and build data driven applications. While growth has slowed from triple digit percentage, the Company is growing its top line at 84%. Its remaining performance obligations (RPO) rose 82% to $2.6 billion and net retention rate hit 174%. The differentiation with Snowflake is its data silo solution through warehouse-as-a-service (WAAS) to enable machine learning and data science workloads and full-scale mobilization of data for predictive analytics like a C3.ai (NYSE: AI). The Company has grown its Snowflake partners network by 48% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) growth to over 425. Snowflake has over $5 billion in cash and no debt. One of its pharmaceutical clients has estimated that Snowflake will improve their time to market for a new drug by three years. Prudent investors looking for exposure in best-in-class enterprise data warehouse solutions can watch for opportunistic pullbacks in shares of Snowflake.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy