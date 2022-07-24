ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association Class 3A All-District Baseball

By Bennett Blake
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fPZvk_0gqyZn9900

Southwest District

First Team

Pitchers

Justin Hackett, Winterset, SR

Keaton Fenn, Dallas Center-Grimes, SO

JC Dermody, Lewis Central, SR

Catchers

Britton Bond, Lewis Central, SR

Christian Madison, ADM, JR

First Base

Clayton Campidilli, Dallas Center-Grimes, JR

Second Base

Jensen Kaldenberg, Winterset, SR

Shortstop

Kayden Anderson, Glenwood, SO

Third Base

Evan Behn, Boone, SR

Outfield

Gannon Greenwalt, Creston, JR

Jayme Fritts, Glenwood, SR

Cade Sears, Harlan, SO

Utility

Sam Holloway, ADM, JR

Alex Monson, Harlan, SR

Aron Harrington, Lewis Central, SR

Second Team

Pitchers

Trey Lee, Carlisle, JR

Jake Porter, Winterset, SR

Braydon Ernst, Harlan, SO

Catcher

Tyler Deal, Carlisle, JR

Casey Clair, Lewis Central, JR

First Base

Jake Hightshoe, Boone, JR

Second Base

Paton Fort, Lewis Central, JR

Shortstop

Joey Moser, Harlan, SR

Third Base

Trent Patton, Glenwood, SO

Outfield

Ben Smith, ADM, JR

Devin Nailor, Lewis Central, SR

Archer Ogbourne, Carlisle, SR

Utility

Ty Thomson, Lewis Central, JR

Grant Rychnovsky, ADM, SO

Dylan England, Boone, FR

Related
Western Iowa Today

Relay For Life Events in Iowa Make Comeback After COVID

(Webster, City, IA) — A key fundraiser for the American Cancer Society is coming back in Iowa this summer. Relay For Life events are being held across the state again where cancer survivors, caregivers, and supporters walk around a track for pledges. Tina Morrison with the Iowa branch of the American Cancer Society says she’s grateful to see the event returning to communities across Iowa following the pandemic. In past years, Relay for Life events would feature dozens, even hundreds, of people walking around tracks for a certain number of laps or minutes to raise money. Relays are planned in the coming weeks and months in several Iowa cities — for more details visit relay-for-life-dot-org.
Western Iowa Today

Fertilizer Shortage Has Iowa Farmers Considering Liquid Manure

(Ames, IA) — A global fertilizer shortage has Iowa farmers considering the use of liquid manure for their cropland. The shortage has caused prices for commercial fertilizer to spike. Iowa State University Extension agricultural engineer Kris Kohl says liquid manure can be a cheaper alternative. ISU Extension will hold a workshop in Storm Lake on August 2nd for those who have manure to sell – and those looking to buy it. ISU experts estimate 14-billion gallons of manure are spread on Iowa fields in a typical year.
Western Iowa Today

Regional Rec Trail System Planned for NW Iowa Following $7M Grant

(Sioux City, IA) — A regional recreational trail system spanning more than one hundred miles in northwestern Iowa will connect several towns, including Sergeant Bluff, Sioux City, Merrill, Hinton, and Le Mars. Siouxland Chamber of Commerce president Chris McGowan says linking the communities is a strategy to overcome the area’s labor shortages and create new jobs. Sioux City is one of the largest towns in the state without a trail connection to another city, and Parks and Recreation Director Matt Salvatore says the regional trail system will be a real game-changer for the area. The project is made possible by a seven-million-dollar grant awarded by the Iowa Economic Development Authority. As part of the grant, the project must be completed by 2026.
Western Iowa Today

US Senate Hearing Focuses on Shooting Death Of Iowa Patrolman

(Washington, DC) — A U-S Senate hearing on police safety has focused on the shooting death of an Iowa State patrolman. Zach Anderson was a Grundy County deputy last year when Patrol Sergeant Jim Smith led a tactical team to confront a man barricaded in his Grundy Center home. Anderson testified that the suspect was waiting for them with a shotgun and, after killing Smith, began making threats to kill them all. Anderson told senators more must be done to protect the police and provide more counseling after attacks like the one he survived. Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley, who invited Anderson to speak at the hearing, says there’s too much hostility toward law enforcement.
Western Iowa Today

Iowa Casinos Saw Record Take Despite Late Fiscal Year Slowdown

(Des Moines, IA) — Iowa casinos took in a record amount of money in the fiscal year that just ended — despite a slowdown in the final months. Racing and Gaming Administrator, Brian Ohorilko says pent up demand showed early, as there was “a lot of success at the beginning of the fiscal year,” July through December of 2021. Iowa casinos reported one-point-seven-six billion dollars in gross revenue for casino games and slots. Ohorilko also says many other entertainment options either closed or had reduced hours, while Iowa casinos did not. As for the recent slowdown, he says it’s due in part to people going on vacation and engaging more in outdoor activities during the summer.
Western Iowa Today

Gov. Reynolds names judge to Iowa Supreme Court

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Gov. Kim Reynolds has named David May to the Iowa Supreme Court, making her fifth appointment to the seven-member court. Reynolds chose May from among three finalists for a position that became vacant with the retirement of Justice Brent Appel. May had been a member of the Iowa Court of Appeals since 2019 and had served as a district judge. He received his law degree from Drake University Law School in Des Moines and his undergraduate degree from the University of Missouri-Columbia. The appointment of May means that all members of the court now have been named by Republican governors. Besides Reynolds’ five appointments, former Gov. Terry Branstad appointed two of the justices.
Western Iowa Today

Iowa To Use $51M Federal Funding To Build Statewide Network Of Charging Stations

(Des Moines, IA) — Iowa will use 51-million dollars in funding to build a statewide network of charging stations for electric vehicles. The clock is ticking, though – before Washington sends the money here the state has to submit a plan for the network by Monday. The DOT plan calls for the E-V charging stations to be placed in metro areas like Des Moines, Council Bluffs, and the Quad Cities that are near the interstates highways.
Western Iowa Today

If You Spot This Bug Call The Iowa Department Of Agriculture

(Des Moines, IA) — The Iowa Department of Agriculture wants people to keep an eye out for bugs called “spotted lanternflies.” It’s an invasive species that feeds off fruit, ornamental, and woody trees. They can damage grape, orchard, nursery, and logging businesses. KCCI/TV reports two immature spotted lanternflies were found in Dallas County recently. The insect was accidentally introduced to the US eight years ago and it has been confirmed present in 11 states. It’s native to China, India, and Vietnam. The Ag Department wants any Iowan who sees a lanternfly to report it.
Western Iowa Today

Too Early to Tell If Change In Unemployment Pay Rules Has Impact

(Des Moines, IA) — The rules for collecting unemployment in Iowa changed this month — going from 26 weeks to 16 weeks before the unemployment benefits end. Iowa Workforce Development Director Beth Townsend says it’s too early to know if that has had an impact yet, as July Third was the first date under the new limit. The June unemployment rate fell to the level we saw before the pandemic hit. Critics say cutting back the time benefits paid will hurt some Iowans. Townsend disagrees, saying, “no one in Iowa needs to be unemployed for 26 weeks.”
Western Iowa Today

Story Of Fallen Iowa State Patrol Sergeant To Be Told At Tuesday US Senate Hearing

(Washington, DC) — The story of fallen Iowa State Patrol Sergeant Jim Smith will be told at a Tuesday hearing before the US Senate Judiciary Committee. Smith was shot to death last year as law enforcement officers responded to a call. One of the officers responding with Smith, Zachary Allen Andersen of Cedar Falls, is set to testify. In his prepared statement, Andersen asks senators to “lead like Jim would, by defending us, protecting us, caring for us, and validating the work we do.” The hearing will be focused on attacks on police which are growing nationwide.
Western Iowa Today

SE Iowa Authorities Look For Man Who Falsely Claimed To Be A Veteran

(Mount Pleasant, IA) — Authorities in southeast Iowa are looking for a man who falsely claimed to be a veteran. Investigators say Christopher Williams received more than 45-hundred dollars from a benefit motorcycle ride two years ago. In May, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office got a tip about a possible case of stolen valor. A follow-up investigation found that Williams said he was a military veteran but no records were found of him ever being a member of the armed forces. Williams was charged with second-degree fraudulent practice earlier this month. A warrant has been issued for the Mount Pleasant man’s arrest.
Western Iowa Today

Record Number Of New Iowa Businesses Started During Just-Ended Fiscal Year

(Des Moines, IA) — A record number of new Iowa businesses have been started during the just-ended fiscal year. The Secretary of State’s office reports a total of 33-thousand-331 new businesses were registered. KCRG/TV reports that tops the previous record by more than 70 and it comes despite rising inflation and disruptions in the supply chain. Secretary of State Paul Pate thinks his office’s efforts to reduce filing fees and the “Fast Track Filing” system implemented four years ago have had an effect on the numbers.
Western Iowa Today

Storm Damage Reports

(Area) High winds uprooted trees in west central Iowa on Saturday. The National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska, reported large trees down in the Harrison County town of Mondamin destroying two houses. The weather service says 70-miles-per-hour wind gusts two miles northwest of Little Sioux. A 63-mile-per-hour wind gust was reported four miles south of Harlan, a 59-mile-per-hour wind gust was reported two miles west of Woodbind, and a 69-mile-per-hour wind gust was reported one mile west of Denison. Additionally, entire trees are down in Lake View, causing power outages.
Western Iowa Today

Mega Millions Jackpot Raised To 810 Million

(UNDATED) — The Mega Millions estimated jackpot for tonight’s (Tuesday) drawing has been boosted to 810 million dollars. Iowa Lottery spokesperson, Mary Neubauer, says increased sales prompted the change due to the size of the jackpot. The one-time payout for whoever might win it would be 470 million dollars. The cut-off for buying a Mega Millions ticket for tonight’s drawing is 8:59 P-M.
Western Iowa Today

Long, Hot Days Worse For Iowans With Dementia

(West Des Moines, IA) — While prolonged hot weather can irritate us all, it can be worse for people living with dementia. Lauren Livingston, spokeswoman for the Iowa Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association, says they’re more sensitive to temperature changes and can become more easily agitated and anxious. If they only have fans, you might consider taking them somewhere that’s air conditioned, like a senior center or a shopping mall. Even when the sun goes down, it can still be quite hot and humid, so take precautions at night, too. Make sure they’re sleeping in a cool, comfortable place — and Livingston suggests staying overnight when it’s particularly hot to make sure they’re okay and that they don’t wander off or get confused.
Western Iowa Today

Study: Iowa Military Sites Have “Forever Chemicals” In Groundwater

(Washington, DC) — A study by the Environmental Working Group finds three Iowa military sites have “forever chemicals” in their groundwater. Those chemicals exceed new EPA health guidelines. The study reveals that two-thirds of US military sites have contamination levels violating standards that were set in June. Spokesperson Jared Hayes says the problem doesn’t end at the base borders. He says it gets into the local community drinking water and private wells nearby. The military sites affected in this state include the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant, Camp Dodge Army Base, and the Fort Des Moines Army Base.
Western Iowa Today

Opioid Maker To Strike Huge Settlement With Iowa, Other States

(Des Moines, IA) — An opioid manufacturer is willing to pay up billions to settle thousands of legal claims, including one filed by the State of Iowa. Attorney General Tom Miller has been a lead negotiator for a dozen states that sued Teva Pharmaceuticals. The deal is contingent on the willingness of a generic drug manufacturer that’s associated with Teva to also strike a nationwide settlement. Still, Teva executives have announced the company’s willing to pay up to three-point-seven billion dollars in cash over a 13-year period. Teva, which is based in Israel, will also provide one-point-two billion dollars’ worth of a drug that reverses opioid overdoses. Miller says the settlement will help cover treatment for opioid addiction and help prevent fatal overdoses.
