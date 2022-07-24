Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association Class 3A All-District Baseball
Southwest District
First Team
Pitchers
Justin Hackett, Winterset, SR
Keaton Fenn, Dallas Center-Grimes, SO
JC Dermody, Lewis Central, SR
Catchers
Britton Bond, Lewis Central, SR
Christian Madison, ADM, JR
First Base
Clayton Campidilli, Dallas Center-Grimes, JR
Second Base
Jensen Kaldenberg, Winterset, SR
Shortstop
Kayden Anderson, Glenwood, SO
Third Base
Evan Behn, Boone, SR
Outfield
Gannon Greenwalt, Creston, JR
Jayme Fritts, Glenwood, SR
Cade Sears, Harlan, SO
Utility
Sam Holloway, ADM, JR
Alex Monson, Harlan, SR
Aron Harrington, Lewis Central, SR
Second Team
Pitchers
Trey Lee, Carlisle, JR
Jake Porter, Winterset, SR
Braydon Ernst, Harlan, SO
Catcher
Tyler Deal, Carlisle, JR
Casey Clair, Lewis Central, JR
First Base
Jake Hightshoe, Boone, JR
Second Base
Paton Fort, Lewis Central, JR
Shortstop
Joey Moser, Harlan, SR
Third Base
Trent Patton, Glenwood, SO
Outfield
Ben Smith, ADM, JR
Devin Nailor, Lewis Central, SR
Archer Ogbourne, Carlisle, SR
Utility
Ty Thomson, Lewis Central, JR
Grant Rychnovsky, ADM, SO
Dylan England, Boone, FR
Comments / 0