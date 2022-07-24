The 134-pound glass punch bowl dazzled 1904 World's Fair attendees

The crown jewel of the Libbey Glass Company’s dazzling exhibition at the 1904 St. Louis World’s Fair, this 15-gallon punch bowl was the largest single piece of cut glass ever made at the time that it debuted.

Now found in the Toledo Museum of Art, the iconic glass punch bowl – along with its accompanying cut glass cups and silver ladle – has stunned visitors for decades since its 1946 acquisition.

“Everybody loves it,” said museum archivist Julie McMaster. “It's a perennial favorite. People go see the Architect’s Dream and the Libbey Punch Bowl … those kinds of things that really define the museum being here.”

When it was unveiled at the St. Louis World’s Fair as the centerpiece of a display that included a glass table and lamp of “enormous size,” according to Ms. McMaster, the punch bowl won the day’s grand prize medal for cut glass. The bowl would go on to collect awards in exhibitions in South Carolina, Tennessee, and Chicago.

The stunning piece was the work of two of the Libbey Glass Company’s master craftsmen – John Rufus Denman and Patrick H. Walker. In the April 1904 issue of Scientific American , Mr. Denman appeared on the front cover holding the enormous 25-inch bowl to a revolving iron cutting wheel.

The punch bowl, in its size and intricacy, was Libbey’s attempt to “show the capabilities of what could be made with glass,” Ms. McMaster said.

In fact, she said, using the cut glass technique to create a piece of such great size proved so difficult that the first bowl fractured in the process; the grand prize winner displayed at the 1904 World’s Fair was the second attempt.

Robert Zollweg, who served as Libbey’s design and creative director for 48 years, said that he remains “absolutely amazed” that a hand-cut glass bowl weighing 134 pounds could even exist.

“The manufacturing aspect of it, the craftsmanship is remarkable,” Mr. Zollweg said. “I can’t fathom anyone holding a piece of glass that heavy and cutting it without making a mistake. Today with computers, you can fix it in two seconds and nobody knows the difference, but back then it was all done by hand and you can’t correct it.”

The two artisans had to first anneal and cool a single massive molded piece of glass. The delicate patterns were then carved into the cold glass by the fast-moving cutting wheel, said Ms. McMaster – this precarious process would reveal any weaknesses in the original glass.

The method was extremely labor-intensive. Mr. Denman, who worked on the bowl, reported that he lost 30 pounds during the process due to the physical burden.

The punch bowl epitomized the American Brilliant period of glass, which lasted from the late 1800s to the 1910s. This style was characterized by “heavy, beautiful cut glass” carved by hand, Ms. McMaster explained – and the Libbey glass punch bowl was “larger and more beautiful than anything anybody else was making.”

Mr. Zollweg added that given the constraints of the cut glass process, the patterns on these American Brilliant pieces had an almost mathematical precision.

“You don’t see anything in the cut glass world that’s organic or free-flowing; everything’s very geometric because of the process, the straight round wheel that cuts in straight lines,” Mr. Zollweg said. “Everything is angles, and it’s usually very equal…rarely anything appears in odd numbers.”

Glass companies at the time would create their own branded patterns of cut glass, replicating and selling them on consumer goods.

The pattern designed for the 1904 World’s Fair punch bowl’s was aptly named the Grand Prize pattern, later appearing in a smaller scale on glass bottles or dishes. The carvings incorporate the Hobstar motif, an intricate starburst design element that was a favorite in glasswork at the turn of the century, according to Mr. Zollweg.

The Libbey Glass Company, originally known as the New England Glass Company, moved its operations to Toledo in 1888, attracted by the city’s abundant natural gas resources.

Soon, Libbey became one of the burgeoning Glass City’s largest employers. By 1893, Ms. McMaster said, the company had attracted national attention after debuting a glass dress at the Chicago World’s Fair.

After the glass punch bowl’s exhibition in 1904, Libbey held onto its prized possession for the next 42 years. The bowl was acquired by the Owens Bottle Company in 1929, which merged with Libbey to create the Owens-Illinois Glass Company; it was under this name that they gifted the punch bowl and its accompanying glass cups to the Toledo Museum of Art in the 1940s.

On Oct. 9, 1946, The Blade ’s headline read, “Treasured art work goes to public.” A formal presentation occurred, where the aging Mr. Denman was honored for his craftsmanship.

In 2015, the museum celebrated again when the punch bowl was finally reunited with its accompanying ladle. Made by St. Louis jewelers Mermod and Jaccard, who sold Libbey glass at their stores, the ladle is gleaming sterling silver with a cut glass end.

Visitors to the Toledo Museum of Art can still see these relics of the 1904 World’s Fair displayed in the center of a gallery, the fractal-like patterns reflecting in iridescent colors under the overhead light.