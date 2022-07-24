ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

The 134-pound glass punch bowl dazzled 1904 World's Fair attendees

By By Sylvan Lebrun / The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Aazv3_0gqyVGmm00

The crown jewel of the Libbey Glass Company’s dazzling exhibition at the 1904 St. Louis World’s Fair, this 15-gallon punch bowl was the largest single piece of cut glass ever made at the time that it debuted.

Now found in the Toledo Museum of Art, the iconic glass punch bowl – along with its accompanying cut glass cups and silver ladle – has stunned visitors for decades since its 1946 acquisition.

“Everybody loves it,” said museum archivist Julie McMaster. “It's a perennial favorite. People go see the Architect’s Dream and the Libbey Punch Bowl … those kinds of things that really define the museum being here.”

When it was unveiled at the St. Louis World’s Fair as the centerpiece of a display that included a glass table and lamp of “enormous size,” according to Ms. McMaster, the punch bowl won the day’s grand prize medal for cut glass. The bowl would go on to collect awards in exhibitions in South Carolina, Tennessee, and Chicago.

The stunning piece was the work of two of the Libbey Glass Company’s master craftsmen – John Rufus Denman and Patrick H. Walker. In the April 1904 issue of Scientific American , Mr. Denman appeared on the front cover holding the enormous 25-inch bowl to a revolving iron cutting wheel.

The punch bowl, in its size and intricacy, was Libbey’s attempt to “show the capabilities of what could be made with glass,” Ms. McMaster said.

In fact, she said, using the cut glass technique to create a piece of such great size proved so difficult that the first bowl fractured in the process; the grand prize winner displayed at the 1904 World’s Fair was the second attempt.

Robert Zollweg, who served as Libbey’s design and creative director for 48 years, said that he remains “absolutely amazed” that a hand-cut glass bowl weighing 134 pounds could even exist.

“The manufacturing aspect of it, the craftsmanship is remarkable,” Mr. Zollweg said. “I can’t fathom anyone holding a piece of glass that heavy and cutting it without making a mistake. Today with computers, you can fix it in two seconds and nobody knows the difference, but back then it was all done by hand and you can’t correct it.”

The two artisans had to first anneal and cool a single massive molded piece of glass. The delicate patterns were then carved into the cold glass by the fast-moving cutting wheel, said Ms. McMaster – this precarious process would reveal any weaknesses in the original glass.

The method was extremely labor-intensive. Mr. Denman, who worked on the bowl, reported that he lost 30 pounds during the process due to the physical burden.

The punch bowl epitomized the American Brilliant period of glass, which lasted from the late 1800s to the 1910s. This style was characterized by “heavy, beautiful cut glass” carved by hand, Ms. McMaster explained – and the Libbey glass punch bowl was “larger and more beautiful than anything anybody else was making.”

Mr. Zollweg added that given the constraints of the cut glass process, the patterns on these American Brilliant pieces had an almost mathematical precision.

“You don’t see anything in the cut glass world that’s organic or free-flowing; everything’s very geometric because of the process, the straight round wheel that cuts in straight lines,” Mr. Zollweg said. “Everything is angles, and it’s usually very equal…rarely anything appears in odd numbers.”

Glass companies at the time would create their own branded patterns of cut glass, replicating and selling them on consumer goods.

The pattern designed for the 1904 World’s Fair punch bowl’s was aptly named the Grand Prize pattern, later appearing in a smaller scale on glass bottles or dishes. The carvings incorporate the Hobstar motif, an intricate starburst design element that was a favorite in glasswork at the turn of the century, according to Mr. Zollweg.

The Libbey Glass Company, originally known as the New England Glass Company, moved its operations to Toledo in 1888, attracted by the city’s abundant natural gas resources.

Soon, Libbey became one of the burgeoning Glass City’s largest employers. By 1893, Ms. McMaster said, the company had attracted national attention after debuting a glass dress at the Chicago World’s Fair.

After the glass punch bowl’s exhibition in 1904, Libbey held onto its prized possession for the next 42 years. The bowl was acquired by the Owens Bottle Company in 1929, which merged with Libbey to create the Owens-Illinois Glass Company; it was under this name that they gifted the punch bowl and its accompanying glass cups to the Toledo Museum of Art in the 1940s.

On Oct. 9, 1946, The Blade ’s headline read, “Treasured art work goes to public.” A formal presentation occurred, where the aging Mr. Denman was honored for his craftsmanship.

In 2015, the museum celebrated again when the punch bowl was finally reunited with its accompanying ladle. Made by St. Louis jewelers Mermod and Jaccard, who sold Libbey glass at their stores, the ladle is gleaming sterling silver with a cut glass end.

Visitors to the Toledo Museum of Art can still see these relics of the 1904 World’s Fair displayed in the center of a gallery, the fractal-like patterns reflecting in iridescent colors under the overhead light.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Beacon

Locals become fast fans of Port Clinton’s new theme song!

On any given Friday night in the summer, crowds gather near downtown’s Port Clinton Meals on Madison (M.O.M.) stage to enjoy live music by local talent. On Friday, July 15, the crowd was enthusiastic about “Port Clinton’s Calling Me!,” the city’s new theme song which hit the streets in early July.
PORT CLINTON, OH
Beacon

Island House Hotel in Port Clinton aims for return to glory

The cornerstone of the City of Port Clinton, the Island House Hotel on Madison Street in downtown Port Clinton has new owners and a vision of returning the iconic hotel to its glory of the late 1800s, when it welcomed the creme de la creme of American society to the beautiful shoreline of Lake Erie.
PORT CLINTON, OH
toledo.com

Announcing The lineup for the 7th Annual Blues, Brews & Brats

Waterville Rotary and Third Street Cigar have again teamed up for the 7th annual Blues, Brews and Brats Festival. The festival takes place SATURDAY, JULY 30TH in downtown Waterville, Ohio. Show starts at 5:30 pm. Proceeds for the event go to Waterville Rotary. Rotary disperses those funds from their foundation...
WATERVILLE, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Toledo, OH
Lifestyle
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
State
Tennessee State
City
Toledo, OH
13abc.com

Toledo food truck giving youth the opportunity to gain work experience

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Not only is the local food truck, Toledo Let’s Eat, cooking up tasty American classics, but also provides real-life work experience to school-aged youth. It’s all part of Pathway Toledo, an organization whose main goal is to reduce poverty in Lucas county. ”We do...
TOLEDO, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Glass Bowl#Punch Bowl#Glass Bottles#Design#Consumer Goods#The Toledo Museum Of Art#Scientific American
13abc.com

Finds in the 419 - The Onyx Cafe

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - 13abc’s James Starks takes a moment to relax, reflect and relate at The Onyx Cafe in this week’s Finds in the 419. The Onyx Cafe on Facebook. See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Northwest Ohio craft communities: new breweries to open soon

TOLEDO, Ohio — Kyle King and Andy Perish are excited to see their COVID lockdown project come to life. Great Black Swamp Brewing Company has been around for years but now has a new location off Tedrow Rd in South Toledo. Since opening their brewery and full bar this past month, business has been great.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Matchbox Twenty concert at Toledo Zoo postponed yet again

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The third time was not the charm for fans looking forward to seeing Rob Thomas and Matchbox Twenty this year. The late-90s rockers postponed the August 5 show yet again, with the new date scheduled for August 4, 2023. The makers of “Push” and “3 A.M.”...
TOLEDO, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Arts
rossford.com

Family fun at Wood County Fair

The 149th annual Wood County Fair welcomes visitors with a variety of fun, family activities for all ages. The fair will take place Monday, August 1 through Monday, August 8, at the county fairgrounds, West Poe Road, Bowling Green. Sponsored by the Wood County Agricultural Society, the week features many events, along with traditional food, amusement rides, animals and 4-H projects on display. …
WOOD COUNTY, OH
WTOL 11

Food Network star Alton Brown bringing tour to Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio — Food Network and Netflix star Alton Brown is bringing his touring act to Toledo this holiday season. Alton Brown Live: Beyond the Eats - The Holiday Variant is coming to the Stranahan Theater Nov. 29. The culinary variety show mixes science, food, music and festive fun into two hours of entertainment.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Locals have chance to win free car at Taylor Hyundai

TOLEDO, Ohio — Taylor Hyundai Automotive gave away a car on Monday along with 19 other prizes as part of their #FreeCarFriday. Every Friday at 12:30 on their Facebook page, there is a "Spin to Win" livestream where participants like, comment and share their to be entered for a chance to win a car.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Rib Off returns this weekend, Cheap Trick headlines

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Blade’s 38th annual Northwest Ohio Rib Off is coming to the Lucas County Fairgrounds this weekend. Doors open at noon each day. There is free admission from noon-2 p.m. Friday and Saturday. On Family Day, Sunday, July 31, admission is only $5 per family and includes a 5 p.m. performance by Thunderstruck, an AC/DC tribute band, as well as games, inflatables, face painting, and more.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

TARTA's new 'Dugout' displays Toledo transit features

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo Area Regional Transit Authority (TARTA) will host an open house Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at their new "Dugout" location in downtown Toledo. The Dugout, which is located just steps away from the first base gate at Toledo Mudhens' home stadium Fifth Third Field, will offer open houses today as well as during future select downtown events. The open houses serve to educate residents about TARTA's services, including visual displays demonstrating the busses' transit maps and pricing.
TOLEDO, OH
Lima News

‘Little Nashville’ event planned in Ottawa

OTTAWA — The Ottawa Glandorf Rotary Club will host Little Nashville on Friday, Aug. 5 on Main Street in downtown Ottawa. Downtown Ottawa business specials and sidewalk sales will be accompanied by live music starting at 5 p.m. at different venues, including Rex Pavilion (Red Feather), American Legion Post 63 (Al Felkey Mixed Up Band), Well Grounded Cafe (Model Affinity), Legends (Wes Garcia), Eagles (Truck Stop Manners), VFW Post 9142 (Shifferly Road), Schnipke Inn (Trophy Husbands) and Cavern Club (Cross Eyed Willy).
OTTAWA, OH
13abc.com

Baumann Ford Oregon classic car show

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Baumann Ford Oregon held their second annual classic car show on Saturday, July 23. Different kinds of cars from all around the community were on display at the event. There was a DJ, door prizes, food trucks and a chance to win a brand new ride.
OREGON, OH
The Blade

The Blade

Toledo, OH
10K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

It is The Blade's ongoing mission to be the premier source of breaking news and information for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Whether on mobile, tablet, desktop or print; it's your news however you choose.

 https://www.toledoblade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy