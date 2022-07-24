ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Breckinridge County, KY

Burn Ban Remains In Place

wxbc1043.com
 3 days ago

HARDINSBURG – Local fire crews have responded to several illegal burns around the...

www.wxbc1043.com

wxbc1043.com

Health Department: COVID Cases Locally Increasing

HARDINSBURG (07/26/22) – Local health officials are reporting an increase in COVID cases locally in the past two weeks. The latest update from the Breckinridge County Health Department indicated 41 actives as of Monday night with three patients hospitalized. There have been 194 confirmed cases in the month of July.
BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY, KY
k105.com

Traffic Alert: Expect delays on I-65 in Bullitt Co. on Tuesday

Motorists traveling on I-65 on Tuesday should expect delays in Bullitt County. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC), crews will be replacing cable barriers and repairing guardrails beginning at 8:00 Tuesday morning on I-65 north at Exit 105 at Lebanon Junction. The right lane of I-65 north will be...
BULLITT COUNTY, KY
wevv.com

1,002 new positive COVID cases reported in local Kentucky counties

The Green River District Health Department says 1,002 new positive cases of COVID-19 were identified in its seven-county western Kentucky district over the past week. Here's where the new positive cases of the virus were reported:. Daviess County: 406 new positive cases. Hancock County: 30 new positive cases. Henderson County:...
KENTUCKY STATE
wdrb.com

Plans unveiled for inclusive Harrison County playground

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new playground is in the works for Harrison County, Indiana. Harrison County Parks Superintendent Larry Shickles and Prosecutor Otto Schalk unveiled plans for the park earlier this month. The new playground would replace the existing playground at the Hayswood Nature Reserve in Corydon and would...
HARRISON COUNTY, IN
14news.com

2 garages destroyed by fire in Greenville

Students gear up for upcoming school year at Henderson Co. Schools’ Readifest event. City of Henderson to receive nearly $156k grant to help boost tourism. Several agencies called to house fire in Muhlenberg Co. Several agencies called to house fire in Muhlenberg Co.
GREENVILLE, IN
Eastern Progress

Forest fire reported north of Strawberry Creek in Jefferson County

A fire was reported Sunday north of Strawberry Creek, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said. The office said at 5:05 p.m. that the fire was on U.S. Forest Service land and the size was unknown. The Forest Service, Department of Natural Resources and Conservation and the Clancy Volunteer Fire...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KY
k105.com

Leitchfield woman injured after leaving Brandenburg Rd.

A Leitchfield woman has been injured in a single-vehicle crash on Brandenburg Road. Wednesday morning at approximately 1:00, Leitchfield Police Department Detective Kevin Smith, Grayson Co. Deputy Sean Fentress, the Leitchfield Fire Department and EMS responded to the accident at 1017 Brandenburg Road. Upon arriving at the scene, first responders found that a Ford Focus, being driven north by 47-year-old Jill Clemons, left the roadway and traveled in a ditch line — and briefly on the sidewalk — before striking a driveway culvert.
LEITCHFIELD, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Majority of Kentucky counties hit COVID-19 'red zone'

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Numbers do not lie, and they show that after more than two years, when the COVID-19 pandemic will end remains a mystery. A majority of Kentucky counties, including Fayette and Jefferson, are in the “red zone,” which means the community level of new COVID-19 infections is high.
wxbc1043.com

Health Department To Accept WIC Applicants For Farmers Market On Wednesday

HARDINSBURG (07/25/22) – The Breckinridge County Health Department reminds those are WIC participants and interested in Farmer’s Market Benefits to call contact the Department starting on Wednesday (07/27) at 270-756-5121 and select option 1 to begin the signup process. The Department is encouraging applicants to call about benefits and information before attempting to come to the Department office.
BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY, KY
Wave 3

John Harper Highway reopens after 3-vehicle crash in Bullitt County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Bullitt County officers are working a multi-vehicle crash that shut down John Harper Highway Monday afternoon. Dispatchers said the crash happened before 3 p.m. on John Harper Highway and Morningside Drive. At least three vehicles were involved. The highway reopened shortly after 5:30 p.m. after crews...
BULLITT COUNTY, KY
wxbc1043.com

Sheriff’s Department Holding “Cram A Cruiser” Drive Next Week

HARDINSBURG (07/18/22) – The Breckinridge County Sheriff’s Department will be holding its annual “Cram A Cruiser” school supply drive next week. A sheriff’s department cruiser will be stationed at various locations in the county next week to collect school supplies which will be distributed at the “Back To School Bash” on August 7th at Breckinridge County Middle School. Donations can be dropped off at the Sheriff’s Office during regular business hours.
BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY, KY
wxbc1043.com

Mike Tafoya

John Michael Tafoya, 73, of Hardinsburg died Sunday(07/24). He is survived by his wife, Mary Ruth Bates Tafoya; three children: Jennifer Love of Benicia, CA, Todd Tafoya of Belton, SC, and Sarah Howard of Hawesville; Three sisters, Millie Black of Mt. Pleasant TX, San King of Idabel, OK, and Mary Del Gest of Caldwell, TX.; and five grandchildren. Services will be held August 6, at 11am CST at New Clover Creek Baptist Church with Military Honors. The Standard Cremation and Funeral Center, in Anderson, South Carolina is in charge of arrangements.
HARDINSBURG, KY
wdrb.com

Southern Indiana judge mired in controversy agrees to resign

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana judge who has been mired in controversy since she was involved in an Indianapolis shooting in 2019 has resigned. Crawford County Circuit Judge Sabrina Bell's resignation was announced Monday in a news release from Indiana State Government. Bell had been suspended over the...
INDIANA STATE
k105.com

Bullitt Co. Detention Center deputy jailer texted escaped female inmate multiple times before she died of drug overdose

A former Bullitt County Detention Center staff member is being investigated after inappropriate text messages between him and an escaped inmate surfaced. The escaped inmate, 31-year-old Chasity B. Spencer, of Mt. Washington, walked away from a work detail at a Shepherdsville pizza restaurant on February 28, according to a report by WDRB.com, who broke the story on Tuesday. She died of a drug overdose on March 31 at her boyfriend’s apartment.
SHEPHERDSVILLE, KY

