Burn Ban Remains In Place

John Michael Tafoya, 73, of Hardinsburg died Sunday(07/24). He is survived by his wife, Mary Ruth Bates Tafoya; three children: Jennifer Love of Benicia, CA, Todd Tafoya of Belton, SC, and Sarah Howard of Hawesville; Three sisters, Millie Black of Mt. Pleasant TX, San King of Idabel, OK, and Mary Del Gest of Caldwell, TX.; and five grandchildren. Services will be held August 6, at 11am CST at New Clover Creek Baptist Church with Military Honors. The Standard Cremation and Funeral Center, in Anderson, South Carolina is in charge of arrangements.

HARDINSBURG, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO