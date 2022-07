The Manning Times recently submitted a full list of questions regarding the FY 2022-2023 budget that was approved by the Board of Trustees at last Thursdays meeting. These questions were answered by Superintendent Shawn Johnson. Here, presented in a Question and Answer format, are the answers given for these questions. Also included is the letter The Manning Times received from Dr. Johnson.

CLARENDON COUNTY, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO