ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Commonwealth Games schedule: Birmingham 2022 dates and time

By Jack Rathborn
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ooPjq_0gqwQTC000

The Commonwealth Games come to Birmingham this summer with a festival of sport on offer.

Four years removed from Gold Coast 2018, England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland will be looking to claim glory, with the added advantage of home support and reduced travel.

The hosts topped the medal table last time out, with Australia landing 80 gold medals, England were second with 45 golds, India came third with 26 and Canada and New Zealand took home 15 each.

The Commonwealth Games lands in the middle of a hectic summer for athletics, with the World Championships finishing the week before and the European Championships to follow.

Here’s everything you need to know about Birmingham 2022:

When and where are the Commonwealth Games 2022?

The Commonwealth Games start on 28 July and run through to 8 August, with Birmingham this year’s host city.

The Alexander Stadium, which will host the athletics, kicks things off on Thursday 28 July at 7pm for the opening ceremony. It will be complimented by Arena Birmingham for gymnastics, Edgbaston for the cricket, Smithfield for basketball and beach volleyball, while Sutton Park with host the triathlon. Other venues include University of Birmingham for hockey and squash. There are more areas of the West Midlands which will help support the Games, plus Lee Valley VeloPark down in London will host the cycling.

How can I watch them?

The BBC have exclusive rights to broadcast the 2022 Commonwealth Games in the UK. Viewers will be able to watch the games across the BBC’s television channels as well as on the iPlayer and BBC Sport website.

Where can I buy tickets?

Tickets for the Commonwealth Games are currently on sale at Birmingham2022.com .

The prices vary depending on the five ticket categories for each event with category A the most expensive and category E tickets the least expensive.

Tickets for the opening ceremony are priced at £22 to £290.

Schedule by sport

  • Athletics and Para Athletics : Tuesday, August 2–Sunday, August 7
  • Badminton : Friday, July 29–Monday, August 8
  • Basketball and Wheelchair Basketball : Friday, July 29–Tuesday, August 2
  • Beach Volleyball : Saturday, July 30–Sunday, August 7
  • Boxing : Friday, July 29–Thursday, August 4, Saturday, August 6–Sunday, August 7
  • Cricket : Friday, July 29--Sunday, July 31, Tuesday, August 2–Thursday, August 4, Saturday, August 6–Sunday, August 7
  • Cycling–Mountain Bike : Wednesday, August 3
  • Cycling–Road Race : Sunday, August 7
  • Cycling–Time Trial : Thursday, August 4
  • Cycling–Track & Para Track : Friday, July 29–Monday, August 1
  • Diving : Thursday, August 4–Monday, August 8
  • Gymnastics–Artistic : Friday, July 29–Tuesday, August 2
  • Gymnastics–Rhythmic :Thursday, August 4–Saturday, August 6
  • Hockey : Friday, July29–Monday, August 8
  • Judo : Monday, August 1–Wednesday, August 3
  • Lawn Bowls and Para Lawn Bowls : Friday, July 29–Saturday, August 6
  • Marathon : Saturday, July 30
  • Netball : Friday, July 29–Sunday, August 7
  • Para Powerlifting : Thursday, August 4
  • Rugby Sevens : Friday, July 29–Sunday, July 31
  • Squash : Friday, July 29–Monday, August 8
  • Swimming and Para Swimming : Friday, July 29–Wednesday, August 3
  • Table Tennis and Para Table Tennis : Friday, July 29–Monday, August 8
  • Triathlon and Para Triathlon : Friday, July 29, Sunday, July 31
  • Weightlifting : Saturday, July 30–Wednesday, August 3
  • Wrestling : Friday, August 5–Saturday, August 6

Schedule and timetable by day

Friday 29 July

Lawn bowls and para lawn bowls: 8:30-13:45, 15:00-20:15

Badminton: 09:00-12:30, 14:00-17:30, 19:00-22:30

Gymnastics: 09:00-14:30, 17:00-20:30

Hockey: 09:00-12:30, 14:00-17:30, 19:00-22:30

Rugby Sevens: 09:00-13:30, 17:30-22:00

Table tennis and para table tennis: 09:30-14:30, 16:00-21:00

Cycling; track and para track: 10:00-13:00, 16:00-18:30

Aquatics; swimming and para swimming: 10:30-12:30, 19:00-22:00

Cricket T20: 11:00-14:30, 18:00-21:30

Triathlon and para triathlon: 11:00-16:00

Boxing: 12:00-15:00, 18:30-21:00

Netball: 12:00-15:30, 18:00-21:30

Squash: 12:00-15:15, 18:00-20:30

Basketball 3x3 and wheelchair basketball 3x3: 15:30-18:00, 19:30-22:00

Saturday 30 July

Athletics (marathon): 07:00-13:30

Lawn bowls and para lawn bowls: 8:30-13:45, 15:00-20:15

Badminton: 09:00-12:30, 14:00-17:30, 19:00-22:30

Gymnastics: 09:00-14:00, 16:30-22:00

Hockey: 09:00-12:30, 14:00-17:30, 19:00-22:30

Rugby Sevens: 09:00-13:30, 17:30-22:30

Weightlifting: 09:00-13:45, 15:30-17:45, 20:00-22:15

Table tennis and para table tennis: 09:30-14:30, 16:00-21:00

Cycling; track and para track: 10:00-14:15, 16:00-19:00

Aquatics; swimming and para swimming: 10:30-12:30, 19:00-22:00

Cricket T20: 11:00-14:30, 18:00-21:30

Boxing: 12:00-15:00, 18:30-21:00

Netball: 12:00-15:30, 18:00-21:30

Squash: 12:00-14:30, 18:00-20:30

Beach volleyball: 14:30-17:30, 19:00-22:00

Basketball 3x3 and wheelchair basketball 3x3: 15:30-18:00, 19:30-22:00

Sunday 31 July

Lawn bowls and para lawn bowls: 8:30-13:45, 15:00-20:15

Badminton: 11:00-14:30, 17:30-21:00

Gymnastics: 09:00-12:00, 14:30-17:30

Hockey: 09:00-12:30, 14:00-17:30, 19:00-22:30

Rugby Sevens: 11:00-14:30, 18:30-22:00

Triathlon and para triathlon: 11:00-16:20

Weightlifting: 09:00-12:00, 14:00-16:30, 18:30-21:00

Table tennis and para table tennis: 09:30-14:30, 16:00-21:00

Cycling; track and para track: 10:00-13:30, 15:00-19:00

Aquatics; swimming and para swimming: 10:30-12:30, 19:00-22:00

Cricket T20: 11:00-14:30, 18:00-21:30

Boxing: 12:00-15:00, 18:30-21:00

Netball: 12:00-15:30, 18:00-21:30

Squash: 12:00-15:00, 18:00-21:00

Beach volleyball: 14:30-17:30, 19:00-22:00

Basketball 3x3 and wheelchair basketball 3x3: 15:30-18:00, 19:30-22:00

Monday 1 August

Lawn bowls and para lawn bowls: 8:30-15:15, 16:30-19:45

Badminton: 11:00-15:00, 17:30-21:30

Gymnastics: 13:00-17:00

Hockey: 09:00-12:30, 14:00-17:30 , 19:00-22:30

Rugby Sevens: 11:00-14:30, 18:30-22:00

Triathlon and para triathlon: 11:00-16:20

Weightlifting: 09:00-12:00, 14:00-16:30 , 18:30-21:00

Judo: 10:00-15:00, 17:00-19:45

Table tennis and para table tennis: 09:30-14:45, 16:30-21:30

Cycling; track and para track: 14:00-19:00

Aquatics; swimming and para swimming: 10:30-12:30, 19:00-22:00

Cricket T20: 11:00-14:30, 18:00-21:30

Boxing: 12:00-15:00, 18:30-21:00

Netball: 12:00-15:30, 18:00-21:30

Squash: 12:00-15:00, 18:00-21:00

Beach volleyball: 14:30-17:30, 19:00-22:00

Basketball 3x3 and wheelchair basketball 3x3: 15:00-18:00, 19:30-22:30

Tuesday 2 August

Athletics and para athletics: 10:00-13:30, 18:30-22:00

Lawn bowls and para lawn bowls: 8:30-15:00, 16:15-19:00

Badminton: 11:00-15:00, 17:30-21:30

Gymnastics: 13:00-17:00

Hockey: 09:00-12:30,14:00-17:30

Rugby Sevens: 11:00-14:30, 18:30-22:00

Triathlon and para triathlon: 11:00-16:20

Weightlifting: 09:30-12:00, 14:00-16:30, 18:30-21:00

Judo: 10:00-15:00, 17:00-19:45

Table tennis and para table tennis: 11:00-16:30

Cycling; track and para track: 14:00-19:00

Aquatics; swimming and para swimming: 10:30-12:30, 19:00-22:00

Cricket T20: 11:00-14:30, 18:00-21:30

Boxing: 12:00-15:00, 18:30-21:45

Netball: 12:00-15:30, 18:00-21:30

Squash: 16:00-19:30,

Beach volleyball: 14:30-17:30, 19:00-22:00

Basketball 3x3 and wheelchair basketball 3x3: 15:00-18:00, 19:30-22:30

Wednesday 3 August

Athletics and para athletics: 10:00-13:30, 18:30-22:00

Lawn bowls and para lawn bowls: 8:30-13:45, 15:00-20:45

Badminton: 08:00-15:00, 16:30-22:30

Hockey: 09:00-12:30,14:00-17:30, 19:00-22:30

Weightlifting: 09:30-12:00, 14:00-16:30, 18:30-21:00

Judo: 10:00-14:30, 17:00-19:45

Table tennis and para table tennis: 09:30-14:15, 16:00-20:45

Cycling; Mountain bike: 11:30-16:00

Aquatics; swimming and para swimming: 10:30-12:30, 19:00-22:00

Cricket T20: 11:00-14:30, 18:00-21:30

Boxing: 12:00-16:00, 18:00-22:00

Netball: 12:00-15:30, 18:00-21:30

Squash: 10:00-13:00, 16:00-20:30

Beach volleyball: 14:30-17:30, 19:00-22:00

Thursday 4 August

Athletics and para athletics: 10:00-13:30, 18:30-22:00

Lawn bowls and para lawn bowls: 8:30-13:45, 15:00-20:15

Badminton: 09:00-15:00, 16:30-22:30

Hockey: 14:00-17:30, 19:00-22:30

Para powerlifting: 15:00-17:45, 19:30-22:15

Table tennis and para table tennis: 09:30-14:15, 16:00-20:30

Cycling; time trial: 10:00-16:00

Aquatics; diving: 13:00-15:30, 18:00-21:00

Cricket T20: 11:00-14:30, 18:00-21:30

Boxing: 12:00-16:00, 18:00-22:00

Gymnastics; rhythmic: 12:00-15:30, 18:00-21:30

Netball: 09:00-12:30, 14:00-17:30, 19:00-22:30

Squash: 12:00-15:00, 18:00-21:00

Beach volleyball: 14:30-17:30, 19:00-22:00

Friday 5 August

Athletics and para athletics: 10:00-15:00, 18:30-22:00

Lawn bowls and para lawn bowls: 8:30-15:15, 16:30-19:45

Badminton: 11:00-15:30, 17:30-22:00

Hockey: 09:00-13:30, 18:00-20:30

Table tennis and para table tennis: 09:30-14:00, 16:00-20:30

Aquatics; diving: 10:00-13:00, 18:00-21:00

Wrestling: 10:30-13:30, 17:00-19:30

Gymnastics; rhythmic: 13:30-17:30

Netball: 09:00-13:00, 14:30-18:30

Squash: 12:00-15:00, 18:00-21:00

Beach volleyball: 11:00-13:00, 14:30-17:30, 19:00-22:00

Saturday 6 August

Athletics and para athletics: 10:00-15:00, 18:30-21:45

Lawn bowls and para lawn bowls: 8:30-15:15, 16:30-19:45

Badminton: 11:00-15:30, 17:30-22:00

Hockey: 09:00-13:30, 18:00-22:30

Table tennis and para table tennis: 09:30-14:15, 16:00-22:00

Aquatics; diving: 10:00-13:00, 18:00-21:00

Wrestling: 10:30-13:30, 17:00-19:30

Boxing: 10:30-13:00, 14:30-17:30, 19:00-21:30

Cricket T20: 11:00-14:30, 18:00-21:30

Gymnastics; rhythmic: 10:00-13:00

Netball: 09:00-11:00, 14:30-16:30

Squash: 12:00-15:00, 18:00-21:00

Beach volleyball: 15:00-17:00, 20:00-22:00

Sunday 7 August

Athletics and para athletics: 10:00-13:15, 18:30-21:30

Cycling; road race: 08:00-17:00

Badminton: 09:00-14:30, 17:00-22:30

Hockey: 09:00-14:00, 15:00-20:00

Table tennis and para table tennis: 09:30-14:45, 16:00-21:00

Aquatics; diving: 10:00-13:00, 17:30-20:30

Boxing: 10:30-13:00, 14:30-17:30, 19:00-21:30

Cricket T20: 10:00-13:30, 17:00-20:30

Netball: 13:30-15:30, 20:30-22:30

Squash: 12:00-15:30, 18:00-20:15

Beach volleyball: 15:00-17:30, 20:00-22:30

Monday 8 August

Badminton: 08:00-14:15

Hockey: 09:00-11:30, 12:30-15:00

Table tennis and para table tennis: 09:30-13:15

Aquatics; diving: 10:00-13:00

Squash: 10:00-14:30

Closing ceremony: 20:00-22:00

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

England’s win over Sweden watched by 7.9 million TV viewers

England’s 4-0 victory over Sweden in the Euro 2022 semi-final was watched by an average TV audience of 7.9 million, according to overnight figures.The match, which was shown by BBC One on Tuesday evening, attracted the highest ratings of the tournament so far.England face either France or Germany in the final which kicks off at 5pm on Sunday.The final will be shown live on BBC One and could see the biggest UK TV audience for a women’s football match.The official figure to beat is 9.0 million, which was set by England’s semi-final defeat by the United States in the 2019 World Cup, according to the ratings organisation Barb.Sunday’s match will be England’s first European Championship final since 2009.The Lionesses, who have never won the competition, triumphed over Sweden on Tuesday night following goals from Beth Mead, Lucy Bronze, Alessia Russo and Fran Kirby. Read More Sunak and Truss loathe each other. It’s the reality hit of the summer
SOCCER
The Independent

Germany vs France LIVE: Euro 2022 result and final score as Alexandra Popp double sets up England final

Germany will play England in the Euro 2022 final after they defeated France thanks to a double from captain Alexandra Popp in Milton Keynes.The eight-time European champions Germany took a deserved lead near the end of a fast-paced opening half, as Popp arrived into the box to score for the fifth match in a row at the tournament.But it was quickly cancelled out before the break by the French, playing in their first major tournament semi-final, when Kadidiatou Diani’s fierce hit rebounded off the post and cannoned off the unfortunate goalkeeper Merle Frohms.France would have the better chances in...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#2022 Commonwealth Games#Gymnastics#Table Tennis#The Alexander Stadium#University Of Birmingham#Bbc#Viewe
The Independent

England vs Sweden predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of Euro 2022 semi-final

Winners of the first-ever Women’s European Championship in 1984, Sweden, square off with two-time runners-up England in a mouth-watering Euro 2022 semi-final at Bramall Lane on Tuesday evening (kick-off 8pm BST).England swept through the group stage, scoring a record 14 goals without reply against Austria, Norway and Northern Ireland but came perilously close to exiting their home tournament in the quarter-finals when they trailed Spain 1-0 with six minutes to play before Ella Toone dramatically equalised and Georgia Stanway’s stunning goal secured a 2-1 win after extra-time.Sweden’s fans have lit up the tournament with a sea of yellow taking...
SPORTS
The Independent

Dina Asher-Smith withdraws from Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games

Dina Asher-Smith has withdrawn from the Commonwealth Games after suffering a hamstring injury at the World Athletics Championships last week.Asher-Smith pulled up during the women’s 4x100m relay with Great Britain well-placed for a medal. She managed to complete her third leg but the damage was done and the British quartet missed out on the podium. After the race she told reporters: “I hope it’s nothing serious because I have got a lot more races to do this year. I will have to go and have a check with my physio. But I just feel a bit confused because I felt...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
Country
India
Country
Northern Ireland
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Mountains of clothes washed up on Ghana beach show cost of fast fashion

Huge piles of discarded clothes line a beach in Accra, capital of Ghana.The rags started life thousands of miles from the Gulf of Guinea and their coming to rest on this West African coast reflects the shortcomings of a huge global trade buoyed by fast fashion.Ghana is the third-largest importer of second-hand clothing in the world and its market for used garments is so strong that traders of new lines struggle to compete. Second-hand clothes enter the country from distributors abroad – Britain and the US are the biggest players – and are sold in bulk to local dealers before...
BEAUTY & FASHION
BBC

County Championship: Kent earn sizeable first-innings lead against Lancashire

LV= County Championship Division One, Emirates Old Trafford (day two):. Lancashire's County Championship title hopes took a dent after a frenetic day at Old Trafford in which 16 wickets fell. New Zealand's Matt Henry took five wickets in an inspired morning spell as Lancashire went from 112-4 to 145 all...
SPORTS
The Independent

Birmingham 2022 to get under way with Commonwealth Games opening ceremony

The 22nd Commonwealth Games will start in Birmingham later on Thursday.The opening ceremony begins at 8pm at the Alexander Stadium and will be attended by the Prince of Wales.It comes almost 10 years to the day since the critically-acclaimed opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympics.Over the following 11 days more than 5,000 athletes from 72 nations will compete in 280 events across 19 sports.Joining the leading lights of England, Australia and Canada will be lesser-known federations such as Norfolk Island, which will be represented in the second city by 14 lawn bowlers.Saint Helena is sending a 14-strong team comprising athletes,...
SPORTS
The Independent

Commonwealth Games ‘not a vanity project’, insists Dorries

The Commonwealth Games open on Thursday, promising to be the biggest sporting festival in the UK since the London Olympics a decade ago.The event will open in Birmingham with the Prince of Wales in attendance, representing the Queen.Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries said the city is “buzzing” and defended the expense of hosting the games at a time when the country is facing a cost-of-living crisis.The event had a £778 million budget, funded by the Government and Birmingham City Council.Ms Dorries rejected claims it was a “vanity project” and stressed the importance of the Commonwealth as a trading and geopolitical bloc.Birmingham...
SPORTS
Complex

Kick Game Continues UK Expansion With New Liverpool Store

UK sneaker retailer Kick Game has just opened the doors to its brand new Liverpool store. With a number of spaces already under its belt, the brick and mortar space is the retailer’s sixth physical outpost, following similarly designed outlets in London, Manchester, Birmingham and Leeds. Located in the...
BUSINESS
BBC

Eight winter sports receive £24.2m funding from UK Sport for next Winter Games

Eight Olympic and Paralympic sports will receive a £24.2m in funding from UK Sport to boost medal hopes for the 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Games. Ice hockey will receive funding for the first time. British Bobsleigh joins British Curling and GB Snowsport in benefiting from world class programme funding. A...
WORLD
ESPN

England coach Sarina Wiegman on Women's Euro success: 'This is history'

England head coach Sarina Wiegman told fans of the national team they were watching history after thrashing Sweden 4-0 on Tuesday to reach the 2022 Women's European Championship final. England made a nervy start, but goals from Beth Mead, Lucy Bronze, Alessia Russo and Fran Kirby propelled them to a...
SOCCER
BBC

Emily Scott: Harlequins England back agrees new contract

England back Emily Scott has agreed a new deal to play for Harlequins for the 2022-23 Premier 15s season. The 30-year-old, who has won 38 caps for England, was part of the England Sevens side that won bronze at the 2018 Commonwealth Games and was part of Team GB's squad at the 2016 Olympics.
WORLD
The Independent

The Independent

765K+
Followers
246K+
Post
362M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy