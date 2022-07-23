ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, IL

District 215 Board Agenda 7/26/22

By The Lansing Journal
thelansingjournal.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLANSING, Ill. (July 23, 2022) – The July 26 regular meeting of the District 215 School Board will take place shortly after 6 p.m. in person at the Thornton Fractional Center for Academics and Technology. The regular meeting will take place immediately after the Drivers Education Fees Hearing, which begins at...

thelansingjournal.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
959theriver.com

Wheaton VFW Hires Lawyer After Complaints from Nearby Resident(s)

I’ll be honest…knowing nothing about the finer details, I have to side with the VFW here. It appears the Wheaton VFW Post 2164 is having to legally defend themselves from actions that a nearby resident (or residents?) are not happy with. To be fair, I do not know the other side to this story, but from what I do know about how VFW’s work, the good the provide local veterans and community members, and their overall respectfulness, it’s hard to believe they are doing anything to necessitate hiring a lawyer…but here we are.
WHEATON, IL
lakeshorepublicradio.org

Valpo hires contractor to demolish downtown buildings ahead of planned projects

A few downtown Valparaiso buildings will soon be demolished and replaced with a parking garage, among other projects. The board of works last week hired C. Lee Construction Services of Gary to tear down four structures in the 300 block of Lincolnway, along with the building at 58 Jefferson. A fifth building on Lincolnway is also set to be demolished, but city officials want to wait until a structural engineer evaluates the site, since it shares a wall with another structure.
VALPARAISO, IN
NBC Chicago

What is Illinois' Current Minimum Wage?

In 2019, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed legislation into law providing a path to increase Illinois' minimum wage rate to $15 per hour and $9 for tipped workers by 2025. Since that legislation was signed, there have been four increases in the minimum wage. During 2020, most residents saw two...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lansing, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Government
Lansing, IL
Education
City
Calumet City, IL
Local
Illinois Education
City
Lansing, IL
fox32chicago.com

Showdown vote to settle battle for control of Illinois' Democratic Party

CHICAGO - A battle that's been brewing behind the scenes for control of the Illinois Democratic Party could burst onto the public scene Tuesday when the chairman of the National Democratic Party comes to Chicago. Current state party chair Robin Kelly will be on hand Tuesday, a few days ahead...
CHICAGO, IL
lakeshorepublicradio.org

Northwest Indiana unemployment rates continue to rise

Unemployment rates continue to move higher in Northwest Indiana. Lake County's unemployment rate rose to 5.2 percent in June, according to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development — one percentage point higher than it was in May. Porter County's rate went from 2.7 to 3.4 percent. Lake County no...
LAKE COUNTY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Compensation#District 215 Board#Drivers Education Fees
vfpress.news

Maywood Hires New Acting Manager After Firing Wells-Armstrong

Former village manager Chassity Wells during the meeting on June 8, 2021, where she was hired as the village manager. The board terminated her employment about a year later, at a meeting on July 19. | File. Saturday, July 23, 2022 || By Michael Romain || @maywoodnews. The Maywood village...
MAYWOOD, IL
nwi.life

Lake County Eats Local brings awareness to food deserts in NWI

If you place your finger on a map of grocery stores within Northwest Indiana, you may find that you cannot touch one within a mile radius. Donna Catalano, community development director at Legacy Foundation, shared how this is considered a food desert. “Lake County currently has about 27 food deserts,...
LAKE COUNTY, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Education
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
CBS Chicago

Dozens gather for protest in Indiana as Republicans propose near-total ban on abortion

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Lawmakers in Indiana will begin a special legislative session Monday to discuss the future of abortion in the Hoosier state. Republicans are proposing a near-total ban on the procedure, but activists say they won't let it pass without a fight. Crowds turned out Sunday in Highland, Indiana, to a pro-abortion rights rally, holding signs and chanting "keep your laws off my body." Indiana's senate takes up the bill Monday. If approved, it moves to the house where it could become law by fall. Banning abortions at the time of implantation is defined in Indiana as when the fetus is implanted...
INDIANA STATE
Chicago Civic

Garfield Park limestone townhomes, built in 1895

Garfield Park limestone townhomes, built in 1895.ThanHowWhy. Photo by [me](https://instagram.com/brickofchicago) of 229-241 N Sacramento Ave. These attached townhomes were built in 1895 by an unknown developer (the permit was impossible to read). They're quite typical of 1890s housing with the mix of rooflines, rough stone, and heavy arched entries. You can see some other less grand examples of 1890s attached housing along Fulton to the north. Attached townhomes and rowhouses became much more scarce in Chicago after 1900 as building codes changed to require thick shared walls to combat the spread of fire - at that point it was just cheaper to build separate buildings with the typical 4 foot firebreak in between. Garfield Park has many wonderful examples of rowhouses and townhomes from before these codes changed. Also, shoutout to the guy selling snowcones at this intersection. It was a hot day and that blue raspberry hit the spot, all for just one dollar! (u/ThanHowWhy)
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy