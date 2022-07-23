12 Reasons Gators Would Be Better Than People Think
Now that the SEC media days are over, we know all too well how the world views the 2022 Florida Gators football team, although in some parts of the country they are still writing Jimbo Fisher’s opening statement. Even on the day that everyone left Atlanta, Friday was...
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — Coach Arthur Smith wants to see improvement from last year’s 7-10 record even though conventional wisdom says the Atlanta Falcons will backslide in 2022. The Falcons began training camp Wednesday with a roster that has only a few positions settled. The most intriguing battle will be at quarterback, the position Marcus Mariota and Desmond Ridder are competing for, but the team must decide on three starters on the offensive line along with two starters on the defensive line, two at linebacker and two in the secondary. “You come out here, you want to improve, you want to fundamentally get better,” Smith said. “You want to eliminate things that get you beat pre-snap. There’s a healthy competition. We’ve got competition at nearly every spot.” The QB competition is front and center as Mariota and Ridder work to replace Matt Ryan, the team’s franchise cornerstone the past 14 years. Ryan was traded to Indianapolis during the offseason and even with his experience and expertise last season, the Falcons were outscored 459-313.
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Mekhi Becton and his pancake blocks are being flipped to the right side of the New York Jets’ offensive line. Coach Robert Saleh announced Wednesday after the team’s first training camp practice that Becton will be the starting right tackle this season. The 2020 first-round draft pick entered his first two NFL seasons as the starter on the left side. George Fant, who took over at left tackle when Becton was hurt in the season opener last year, will remain at that spot. “It don’t really matter to me,” a noticeably slimmed-down Becton said. “I’ve just got to change my technique up. As long as I’m on the field, it don’t really matter to me. I just know I’ve got to do it different. Different things on the right side than I’ve got to do on the left, so it’s a work in progress.”
