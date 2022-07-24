ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Darke County, OH

Sheriff’s office ID’s 2 killed after head-on crash on US-127 in Darke Co.

By WHIO Staff
 3 days ago
DARKE COUNTY — Two people have died after a two-vehicle head-on crash overnight in Darke County.

Deputies were called to the scene of the crash in the 3400 block of US-127 around 12:38 a.m., according to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.

Preliminary investigations shows a vehicle driven by Charles Spencer, 67, of Arcanum was traveling north on US 127, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office says Spencer veered left into oncoming traffic and hit a truck being driven by Douglas Morris, 53, of Arcanum.

According to the sheriff’s office, Spencer and his passenger, Audrey Spencer, 65, of Arcanum died from their injuries at the scene.

Morris was taken to Wayne Health Care with minor injuries.

This accident remains under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.

