UFC fighter Paddy Pimblett speaks out on mental health in winning speech

UFC fighter Paddy Pimblett delivered a heartbreaking speech as he won at London ’s O2 Arena against Jordan Leavitt, reflecting on men’s mental health .

He told the crowd that on Friday (22 July), he’d woken up to the news that one of his friends, Ricky, had taken his own life, and encouraged others to talk.

“People would rather, I know I’d rather, have their mate cry on their shoulder than go to their funeral,” he said. “So please, let’s get rid of this stigma and men start talking.”