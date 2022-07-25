ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

UFC fighter Paddy Pimblett speaks out on mental health in winning speech

By Sophie Thompson
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wN8S6_0gqvZybt00

If you are experiencing feelings of distress and isolation, or are struggling to cope, The Samaritans offer support; you can speak to someone for free over the phone, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org , or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.

UFC fighter Paddy Pimblett delivered a heartbreaking speech as he won at London ’s O2 Arena against Jordan Leavitt, reflecting on men’s mental health .

He told the crowd that on Friday (22 July), he’d woken up to the news that one of his friends, Ricky, had taken his own life, and encouraged others to talk.

“People would rather, I know I’d rather, have their mate cry on their shoulder than go to their funeral,” he said. “So please, let’s get rid of this stigma and men start talking.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Teenager with neck bent at 90 degrees shows incredible transformation following surgery

A teenager from Pakistan has had her life turned around after receiving surgery to reposition her neck.Afsheen Gul, 13, had lived most of her life with her neck at 90 degrees after a fall at 10 months old.The teenager, who has cerebral palsy, struggled to walk, talk, and eat.In March, Afsheen travelled to India where Dr Rajagopalan Krishnan operated on her neck.This video shows Afsheen before and after the surgery.“The doctor saved my sister’s life... he is an angel,” Afsheen’s brother Yaqoob Kumbar told the BBC.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Tiger survives being pulled underwater by strong current while crossing Indian riverApocalyptic Chinese sandstorm blocks out sun as it fills skyBBC Rewind unearths clips of famous presenters from their youth
HEALTH
MMAmania.com

Amanda Nunes understands Dana White’s critique: ‘I gotta get my s—t together’

Amanda Nunes believes there’s some truth to Dana White’s recent comments regarding her drive to remain the best in the world. UFC 269 in Dec. 2021 saw history made as Nunes suffered a shocking second round rear-naked choke submission loss to Julianna Pena, dropping her Bantamweight title in the process (watch full fight). The first round of the bout was business as usual for “The Lioness,” handily thumping away on “The Venezuelan Vixen.” However, the second round was a completely different story as the champion appeared quickly drained and began engaging in a slugfest that ultimately caused her demise.
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health#Combat#O2 Arena
The Independent

‘No shower, cooker or freezer’: Thousands of older women face stark choices in ‘apocalyptic’ cost crisis

Hundreds of thousands of women aged over 65 are struggling as soaring prices cripple their finances, with many forced to turn off fans, cookers and even lights to save money.Campaigners told The Independent women women are among those hit hardest by the “apocalyptic” cost of living crisis as they warned their physical and mental health are suffering.Researchers found 55 per cent of women in the over-65 age group are being forced to cut spending on everyday expenses, substantially more than the 44 per cent of men who said the same.One in three women over 65 in England – about...
HEALTH
The Independent

Lauren Goodger orders post-mortem on baby daughter: ‘For my own sanity’

Lauren Goodger has ordered a post-mortem on her baby daughter in a bid to discover why she died just minutes after she was born.The former TOWIE star revealed on Sunday (10 July) that her baby, Lorena, had died despite being born “without complications”.Doctors believe the infant’s oxygen supply “may have been restricted”, she said, although it had been a “textbook pregnancy”.Goodger said she wanted to share her grieving process to help other parents who may be going through a similar situation.Speaking to The Sun, the Essex-based star said: “I went into hospital thinking I would come home with a baby...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
MMAmania.com

Julianna Pena vs. Amanda Nunes 1 full fight video | UFC 269

With UFC London “Blaydes vs. Aspinall” now in the rear-view mirror, it’s time to look ahead to the next Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) pay-per-view (PPV) offering, as UFC 277 is set to go down this weekend (Sat., July 30, 2022) in Dallas, Texas. Headlining the event will be a heavily-anticipated rematch between current women’s Bantamweight champion, Julianna Pena, taking on former division queenpin and current women’s Featherweight title holder, Amanda Nunes.
DALLAS, TX
mmanews.com

Nate Diaz Scoffs At Holloway’s Claim Of Being UFC’s Best Boxer

Nate Diaz has told former featherweight champion Max Holloway to hold his horses when it comes to his “best boxer in the UFC” claim. Diaz, who has competed in the Octagon since winning The Ultimate Fighter 5 lightweight tournament back in 2007, looks to be on his way towards an unceremonious split with the MMA leader.
UFC
CBS Sports

Anthony Smith no longer hides from his struggles ahead of UFC 277: 'Everything spilled out everywhere'

"Lionheart" is not an empty moniker. It is a word that encompasses the relentless spirit and killer instincts of Anthony Smith. Oddsmakers have Smith in the rearview mirror at UFC 277. Many expect his opponent Magomed Anakalev to challenge for the UFC light heavyweight championship in the near future. Smith is no stranger to being overlooked, and adversity is a familiar foe. Surgeries, losing streaks, painful losses and remarkable comebacks are commonplace for a career that has spanned more than 50 pro fights.
UFC
Boxing Scene

Mayer on Baumgardner: If She Can't Land That Right Hand The First Two Or Three Rounds, She's Done For

Mikaela Mayer has little doubt in her mind that she has more tools in the shed than Alycia Baumgardner. Mayer, the unified women’s IBF, WBO 130-pound champion from Southern California, will go up against Alycia Baumgardner, the WBC titlist from Michigan, in a three-belt title unification Sept. 9 at the O2 Arena in London. The fight will support the undisputed women’s middleweight showdown between Claressa Shields and Savannah Marshall.
COMBAT SPORTS
The Independent

Thousands of hospital admissions and deaths ’caused by pandemic drinking’

Increased drinking fuelled by the pandemic could lead to thousands of extra hospital admissions, deaths and cases of disease over the next 20 years, experts have warned. A new study commissioned by NHS England from the University of Sheffield found that while lighter drinkers cut their consumption during the pandemic, heavier drinkers drank more and may never return to where they were.
PUBLIC HEALTH
bjpenndotcom

Anthony Pettis doesn’t think Khabib Nurmagomedov is the lightweight GOAT: “He won the world title fighting Al Iaquinta”

Anthony Pettis isn’t certain that Khabib Nurmagomedov is the lightweight GOAT as many tend to think. Following Nurmagomedov’s submission win over Justin Gaethje to defend his belt for the third time, he announced his retirement from MMA. He retired at 29-0 and was inducted into the Hall of Fame this year but Pettis doesn’t think ‘The Eagle’ is the 155lbs GOAT as many think.
UFC
The Independent

300,000 people suffering from potentially fatal heart disease ‘with third unaware of it’

An estimated 300,000 people in the UK have a potentially fatal heart disease, with a third of those likely unaware they have the “silent” condition, new research has found. Aortic valve stenosis is a progressive and potentially fatal condition and over half of those with the advanced disease will likely die within five years without timely treatment. The disease causes the main outflow valve of the heart to stiffen and narrow, reducing or blocking blood flow from the heart to the rest of the body. In a significant proportion of patients, the condition remains silent and symptoms only emerge...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
The Independent

Commonwealth Games ‘not a vanity project’, insists Dorries

The Commonwealth Games open on Thursday, promising to be the biggest sporting festival in the UK since the London Olympics a decade ago.The event will open in Birmingham with the Prince of Wales in attendance, representing the Queen.Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries said the city is “buzzing” and defended the expense of hosting the games at a time when the country is facing a cost-of-living crisis.The event had a £778 million budget, funded by the Government and Birmingham City Council.Ms Dorries rejected claims it was a “vanity project” and stressed the importance of the Commonwealth as a trading and geopolitical bloc.Birmingham...
SPORTS
Freethink

The Four Enemies to a happy life and how to defeat them

When was the last time you had a good sulk? It probably wasn’t the cross-armed, scowling caricature kind of a sulk, but probably the subtler, more common kind. It’s the sulk of bitterness and bottled fury. It’s the desire to harm someone who’s harmed you, to want vengeance for some slight, and to imagine them begging forgiveness as you deal out their comeuppance.
MENTAL HEALTH
The Independent

The Independent

765K+
Followers
246K+
Post
362M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy