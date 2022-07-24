ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stark County, OH

Stark County roundup: News from around the Canton region

By The Repository
The Repository
The Repository
 3 days ago
Vendors sought for ArtFest

ALLIANCE – Vendor registration is open for the 58th annual ArtFest sponsored by the University of Mount Union and the Alliance Area Chamber of Commerce. The event will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 17 near the Campus Lakes.

The ArtFest committee is looking for fine art original works by area artists showcasing various media, including watercolor, oil, ceramics, fine crafts, photography, jewelry and printmaking. The event will feature artwork that is both on display and for sale. For more information, visit www.mountunion.edu/artfest.

Booth fees for ArtFest will start at an early bird rate of $30 through July 31 with a regular adult rate of $40 from Aug. 1 through Sept. 16. Booth fees will be waived for junior vendors (12-18) or collegiate (enrolled in college) vendors. Event registration on the day of the event is $50 per space. Register at https://mountunion.wufoo.com/forms/m1r9964x0ehbxoi.

Cash awards and ribbons will be presented to the top artists in each category (fine art and functional craft), as well as a Best of Show. In addition, there will be awards presented in the junior and collegiate categories along with a People’s Choice award. Awards are given for original works only and at the discretion of the judges.

'Hamlet' at Glamorgan Castle

ALLIANCE – The eighth season of Shakespeare at the Castle returns this year with four performances of "Hamlet" at Alliance’s historic Glamorgan Castle from Aug. 4 through 7.

David Kaye, professor of theater and dance at the University of New Hampshire, will direct this summer’s production. The remaining cast and crew are a combination of Mount Union students, faculty, alumni, community members and professional actors from across the country. All performances begin at 7 p.m. The Glamorgan Castle grounds will open early for those who wish to picnic before the show.

General admission pre-sale tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for children. Bleacher pre-sale tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students. Day-of general admission tickets will be $20 for adults and $15 for students. Day-of bleacher seats will be $15 for adults and $10 for students. Children younger than 6 are free. Buy tickets online at mountunion.edu/Shakespeare or call the Mount Union box office at 330-821-2565.

Mosquito spraying in Canton

CANTON – Canton City Public Health said mosquito spraying will take place this week in the following areas:

  • Monday and Tuesday in northeast Canton, with northern boundary of city limits, southern boundary of Tuscarawas Street, eastern boundary of city limits and western boundary of Market Avenue.
  • Wednesday in southeast Canton, with northern boundary of Tuscarawas Street, southern boundary of city limits, eastern boundary of city limits and western boundary of Market Avenue.

Spraying hours will be from 9 p.m. until 12 a.m. In case of rain, windy conditions or low temperatures, spraying will be rescheduled for Thursday and Friday. Residents with respiratory ailments should take necessary precautions to protect themselves, and beekeepers should protect their hives. Questions should be directed to Gus Dria, environmental health supervisor, at gdria@cantonhealth.org or 330-438-4647.

In addition to spraying, health staff continue to identify and remove areas of stagnant water as well as apply larvicide. Larvicide kills mosquitoes at the larval stage, while mosquito spraying targets adult mosquitoes.

Stark Parks free concert

CANTON – The Stark Parks Summer Serenades Concerts with the Canton Symphony continue this week with a brass quintet performing at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Cook’s Lagoon, 1819 Mahoning Road NE.

The one-hour concert is free. Everyone is invited to bring picnic food, games, and a blanket or chair and enjoy the music.

In case of inclement weather or COVID-related issues, the concert will be canceled. Check for updates at the Canton Symphony Orchestra box office at 330-452-2094. Any changes will be announced at least four hours in advance of the event.

Fire Department celebration

CANTON – The Canton Fire Department will hold a Bicentennial Celebration today at Centennial Plaza.

Festivities begin at 2:30 p.m. with a community parade and end with fireworks at about 9:30 p.m. Between those events will be various live demonstrations, fire-themed activities for children and adults, music provided by Jerzees, T-shirt giveaways, and fire-themed beer provided by Muskellunge Brewery. There will also be antique firetrucks, and Love of the Children Ministries will be collecting school supplies.

The Canton Fire Department was founded July 22, 1822.

Safety Village scheduled

CANTON – The Canton Police Department and the Stark County Prosecutor's Office, in collaboration with community partners, will host Canton City Safety Village from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 10 at the Edward "Peel" Coleman Community Center, 1400 Sherrick Road SE.

This free program is to create awareness and prepare children in kindergarten through second grade for dangers they may encounter. Topics will include dialing 911 in emergencies, fire safety, water and boat safety, age-appropriate gun safety, and stranger danger.

The program is limited to Canton city residents, and only 80 spots are available. Lunch will be provided. Register by Friday at cantonparksandrec.com.

Bar Association president sworn in

CANTON – Stephan P. Babik, a magistrate with the Stark County Court of Common Pleas General Division, was sworn in recently as president of the 800-member Stark County Bar Association.

His one-year term began July 1. He takes over from Aletha M. Caver with the Fifth District Court of Appeals. Also sworn in were the association’s officers: Frank Forchione, first vice president; Angela T. Vagotis, second vice president; Andrea M. Scassa, secretary; and Gust Callas, treasurer.

Babik was previously with the Stark County Sheriff’s Office and the Stark County Prosecutor’s Office. He is a graduate of Hoover High School and Walsh University and obtained his law degree from the Duquesne University School of Law. Babik has held leadership positions at the Stark County Bar Association and served on the Community Involvement Committee, Legal Aid/Pro Bono Committee and co-chaired the Notary Public Committee and Technology Committee.

Hooked rugs display

CARROLLTON – The McCook House Museum will host a display of hooked rugs from Aug. 5 through Oct. 15 and is looking for old or new hooked rugs to add to the collection.

Call Kathy at the McCook House at 330-627-3345 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays or 330-437-9715 on Sunday through Thursday. The current museum exhibit features ladies' accessories from the Civil War to the early 1900s.

Author talk, teen night, tech help

DOVER – Author Alex Erickson will will talk about his latest books "Death by Hot Apple Cider" and "Dial M for Maine Coon" at the Dover Public Library, 525 N. Walnut St., at 6:30 p.m. Thursday. Register online at www.doverlibrary.org or call the library at 330-343-6123.

The library will hold a Teen Lock-In from 6 to 11 p.m. Friday. Teens entering grades 6-12 are invited to this free event featuring food, games, and crafts. Teen participants are asked to bring a flashlight and snacks to share. Registration is limited to 20 teens, and a permission slip is required for the event. Contact the library at 330-343-6123 for more information or to register.

Patrons who need-on-one tech help can schedule an hour with a tech librarian at the library the last Saturday of each month between 9 a.m. and noon for help with email, Facebook, Windows, Microsoft Office, phones and tablets. The session is free. Call 330-343-6123 to set up an appointment or just stop by. Librarians cannot help with hardware repairs or virus removal.

Storm water and severe weather program

JACKSON TWP. – Stark Soil & Water Conservation District (SWCD) will co-host a storm water and severe weather program from 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Jackson Township Historical Society, 7756 Fulton Drive NW. Learn about strategies that you can implement in your backyard to help protect your property and the environment.

Massillon Museum events

MASSILLON – Massillon Museum galleries will remain open until 6 p.m. today in collaboration with the City of Massillon’s Ice Cream Social in Duncan Plaza, which will be followed by a Canton Symphony Orchestra Brass Quintet concert. Hours will be extended until 7 p.m. on Saturday, in conjunction with Massillon’s “Last Saturday” event.

The Massillon Museum’s Brown Bag Lunch presentation for Tuesday is Christine Bowman discussing "Why Ohio? The Move West Following the Revolutionary War." The free session from 12:10 to 12:50 p.m. is open to the public, and no registration is needed. Attendees may bring their own lunch or order from Greatness Café. The museum will provide free coffee and cookies.

The museum’s "Tots N’ Pots" class for ages 3 through 8 will be from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. July 31. The fee, $20 ($15 for Massillon Museum members) per adult/child pair, includes all supplies. The Massillon Museum’s ceramics studio is in the former Chamber of Commerce office at Lincoln Way E and City Hall Street. It is accessed through the museum’s main entrance. The museum will offer a "Drawing for Teens" class from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays from Aug. 2 through 23. Joshua Bruner will teach; he holds a bachelor's of fine arts degree in concentrating on painting and drawing from the Columbus College of Art and Design. The fee, $100 ($90 for museum members), includes all supplies. Registration is now open for either class, and space is limited; visit MassMu.org/tickets or call 330-833-4061.

Two new exhibitions at the museum, 121 Lincoln Way E, begin Saturday. "Artist to Artist" will be in the Fred F. Silk Community Room Gallery. Professional Stark County artists collaborate with nontraditional artists from Just Imagine Gift Gallery. The exhibition will continue through Sept. 7. "Carry On: A Century of Swing," the story of the Massillon Tiger Swing Band, will be in the Paul Brown Museum. The exhibition will continue through Jan. 8.

Music at Spring Hill

MASSILLON – Spring Hill Historic Home, 1401 Springhill Lane NE, will host a free, outdoor concert by Hunter Skeens and The Forerunners from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesday. Bring a lawn chair or blanket for seating. Donations are welcome. Light concessions will be available for purchase, cash only. Rain date will be Wednesday.

Postcard show

STRASBURG – A postcard show will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Wallick's Auction Center, 965 N. Wooster Ave. Twelve dealers will be buying and selling postcards and some paper items. Admission is $2. Call 330-832-5992 for more information.

Antiques and artisans in Zoar

ZOAR – The Antique Show and Artisans Tent will be at Historic Zoar Village, 198 Main St., from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 31. More than 60 dealers of country antiques will be selling their goods on site, with skilled, juried artisans in the Artisans Showcase Tent.

The event will include historic tours, the bakery, and wagon rides. For more information and tickets, visit https://historiczoarvillage.com/events.

