Four Framingham city councilors express support for Fair Share Amendment

By MetroWest Daily News
 3 days ago
Massachusetts has a historic opportunity to provide for the future of our state in November. The Fair Share Amendment will improve our quality of life without additional strain on most residents and make the tax structure more equitable. We urge voters to support the Fair Share Amendment on the fall election ballot.

It has never been clearer that Massachusetts needs to make significant investments in transportation and public education. Our MBTA and commuter rail are mediocre, there is a waiting list for state support for school building replacement, and our roads and bridges have been neglected for decades.

Framingham, our hometown, has extensive infrastructure needs, including more than 10 bridges in need of repair or reconstruction, miles of roads in need of repair, and several schools with failing roofs that far outpace our regular revenue collection. We can’t keep saddling taxpayers with the burden of paying an unfair share for this desperately needed work.

Thankfully, the Fair Share Amendment will be on the November 2022 Massachusetts statewide ballot. It will create a tax surcharge of four percentage points on annual income above $1 million. These funds would then be dedicated to quality public education and affordable public colleges and universities, and for the repair and maintenance of roads, bridges and public transportation.

Please vote for the Fair Share Amendment this November.

Tracey Bryant

Leora Mallach

Adam Steiner

Cesar Stewart-Morales

Members of the Framingham City Council

