Amarillo Chamber announces Business Excellence Awards

The Amarillo Chamber's Business Council, along with a special awards committee, recently scored all of the applications and named the newest winners in their Business Excellence Awards.

More than 80 applicants were considered in the categories for Top Businesses, Top Emerging Businesses, and Top 20 Under 40 Young Professionals. Award winners will be officially recognized for their achievement at the Chamber's Annual Banquet scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 25, at the Amarillo Civic Center.

Get more information and reserve your table at www.amarillo-chamber.org/annual-banquet--business-excellence-awards.html

TOP BUSINESSES

∙ Prestige Homes of Amarillo

∙ Amarillo Stat Care

∙ Butler Benefits & Consulting

∙ Carter Engine & Machine, Inc.

∙ Double U Marketing & Communications

∙ Et Cetera

∙ Huxford Group, LLC

∙ JY Logistics

∙ Optimal Physical Therapy Solutions

∙ Plains Plumbing Co., LLC

∙ Renu Painting

∙ Reserve by HRB Designs

∙ Rosenbach Contractors

∙ Swann Animal Clinic at Plum Creek

TOP EMERGING BUSINESSES

∙ Floor Coverings International Texas Panhandle

∙ Pete's Greenhouse

∙ Sharpened Iron Studios

TOP 20 UNDER 40

∙ Russell Artho, EnergyNet

∙ Patricia Bara, M & R Liquor

∙ Cody Blair, Fire Slice Pizzeria

∙ Meaghan Collier, Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center at Amarillo

∙ Tanner Cook, Harwell & Cook Orthodontics

∙ Andrew Freeman, City of Amarillo, Texas

∙ Skylar Gallop, Raise Your Hand Texas

∙ Leif Kertis, Action Coach of West Texas

∙ Matt Marrs, Llano Real Estate Group

∙ Amanda Morgan, CNS Pantex Plant

∙ Luke Oliver, The Ronald McDonald House Charities of Amarillo

∙ Courtney Paschal, Street Toyota

∙ Angela Peterson, Turn Center

∙ Kristen Reneau, CareXpress Clinics

∙ Amanda Schaumburg, Panda Speech

∙ Hope Stokes, Visit Amarillo

∙ Rene`e Stovall, Amarillo College

∙ Alyssa Vance, Parkhill, Smith & Cooper, Inc.

∙ Dr. Mackenzie Weir, Amarillo Family Eyecare

∙ Melissa Whitaker, Panhandle Regional Planning Commission-Area Agency on Aging