Last week (July 20), on the coast of Manhattan Beach, Los Angeles county Registrar-Recorder Dean Logan gave a certified deed of land transfer to Anthony Bruce, a great-grandson of Charles and Willa Bruce. Back in 1912, the Black couple purchased the land, and named it Bruce's Beach. After the Bruces suffered racist harassment from white neighbors in the 1920s, the Manhattan Beach City Council unfairly seized the property. The property was later transferred to the state of California in 1948. According to CBS News, a special ceremony was held by L.A. county officials to...

MANHATTAN BEACH, CA ・ 9 MINUTES AGO